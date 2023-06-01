J-POP Manga has unveiled all the upcoming news and ongoing works that we will be able to purchase during the month of June 2023. Among the new manga that will be released during the month we find Gakumountaineering series created by Shinichi Ishizuka author of Blue Giantbut also The summer that Hikaru died Of Ren Mokumokuwhich was very successful in Japan.

To celebrate the Pride Month the publisher will release Tomorrow, the rainbow Of Noriko Kihara, the Italian debut of what at home is considered one of the best new authors of the Boys’ Love genre. Among the works in continuation instead arrive the volume 28 of Tokyo Revengersvolume 3 of Initial D and many others.

June releases

The June news from Edizioni BD and J-POP Manga

Gaku, The Summer Hikaru Died, Tomorrow, the Rainbow, Tokyo Revengers 28, Ryan Lang's Issunboshi

Milan, May 31, 2023. The beginning of June is just around the corner and with summer approaching, many appetizing novelties from BD Editions And J-POP Manga! For the readers of Blue Giant and all climbing and mountain enthusiasts have a new release not to be missed: it will be in bookstores and comic shops at the end of the month Gakuthe spectacular mountaineering series written and illustrated by Shinichi Ishizuka winner of the first edition of Manga Taisho he was born in Shogakukan Award! Among the most anticipated titles there will also be the first volume of the supernatural horror series The summer that Hikaru died Of Ren Mokumokusales record in Japan and winner of the series Kono Manga Ga Sugoi! 2023 as best manga for a male audience. The hard boiled story also comes out Harahara Sensei, in an exclusive collector’s box set that contains all four volumes of the series. For the Pride Month the single volume arrives in the bookstore and comic store Tomorrow, the rainbow Of Noriko Kihara, the Italian debut of the author considered at home a new talent in the Boy’s Love genre. They will also arrive in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores during the month of June Tokyo Avengers 28, Oshi No Ko 8 in regular and deluxe version, Initial D 3, Alice in Borderlands 9, Twilight Out Focus Overlap, I Am A Hero – New Edition 15, Ice Guy & Cool Girl 4, My Dress-Up Darling – Bisque Doll 10, My charms are wasted 2 and so on!

For BD Editions it comes out instead Issunboshi by the genius of animation Ryan Lang (Visual Development Artist by Wreck-It Ralph, Oceania, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2), an adventure set in medieval Japan inspired by some suggestive stories of Japanese folklore.

7 June

The deadly survival game of Alice in Borderlands Of Haro Aso with the release of the ninth and final volume in the series!

Will Arisu be able to discover the truth behind Borderland in the last Game?

Issue 15 of Atom The Beginningelegant modern reinterpretation of the timeless Astro Boy Of Osamu Tezuka and erotic comedy Happy shitty life 4.

They continue BJ Alex 15, Armed Girl’s Machiavellism 12, Mission: Yozakura Family 12, Rent A Girlfriend 15, Dance Dance Dancer 15 And Ottoman 3.

June 14th

From June 14 will be available the third volume of A Cruel God Reignsthe masterpiece in which Motorcycle Hagio, one of the founding mothers of modern shojo manga, she explores the darkness of the human soul..

Ikki Mandalathe historical drama of Osamu Tezukareaches the second volume and continues in the story of one of the most delicate moments in Chinese history: the Boxer Rebellion.

The Boy’s Love will also be in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores Twilight Out Focus Overlapsequel to Twilight of Focus.

They continue Canis 5 – The Speaker III, I Am A Hero – New Edition 15, Ice Guy & Cool Girl 04, My Dress-Up Darling – Bisque Doll 10, Staygold 3, BJ Alex 16, The Yuzuki Four Brothers 7 And Smile Down The Runway 14.

June 21st

The four volumes of the complete miniseries will be available Harahara Sensei – Chain Reactions Of Yanagi Takakuchi contained in a splendid collector’s box! A young provincial teacher’s life is turned upside down when she learns that her younger sister is in trouble in Tokyo. She’ll be back in town to settle the matter hard-boiled style!

The highly anticipated volume 8 of Oshi No Ko in regular and deluxe version with limited edition variant cover and 16-page illsutration book attached!

With the 31st volume also concludes the historical saga of Satoru Noda: Golden Kamui.

The search for the Ainu treasure has come to its last lines and twists. Will Suichi Sugimoto, known as the Immortal, and the young Asirpa succeed in reconquering the tribe’s gold, snatching it from the cruel hands of the army?

The conclusion of the saga has come!

continue theOsamushi Collection with The Castle of Alba signed by the god of the manga Osamu Tezuka.

For BD Editions it will be available instead Issunboshi Of Ryan Langa fantasy reinterpretation of a famous Japanese folk tale by the famous cinema and animation concept artist.

Also outgoing special volume Of Dada Adventure, the euro manga by Alessandro Starace and Leonardo Berghella, which delves into the mysterious origins of Dada and his arch-nemesis Puf. A collection of unpublished stories, backstage and unmissable illustrations for all fans of this Italian shonen saga!

They continue Dead Tube 19, Devillady 2, Golden Kamui 31 And Kingdom 58.

June 28

The highly anticipated first volume of The summer that Hikaru dieda story of friendship and horror set against the backdrop of a series of unexplained supernatural events.

Yoshiki and Hikaru grew up together in a small village and have always shared everything, until the day… Hikaru changes. For Yoshiki, the boy is no longer the same: is it really him? Yoshiki is confident in the bond with his friend and continues to be close to him, but in the meantime strange incidents begin to occur in the village…

There will also be the awaited work of the creator of Blue Giant, Shinichi Ishizuka, Gaku which praises the wonders and dangers of the mountains and the fascination of mountaineering with the feats of Sanpo!

Sanpo Shimazaki has dedicated his life to the mountains. He is considered a specialist of the highest peaks and, as a volunteer member of Japan’s Northern Alps rescue team, uses his knowledge every day to rescue inattentive hikers, skiers in danger and unconscious climbers.

On the occasion of Pride Month will also be available from this date Tomorrow, the rainbowthe first work translated into Italy by the talent Noriko Kihara.

When he’s not working as a drag queen in a gay bar, Whip relaxes by chatting on the phone with strangers and consoling men who were unfortunate enough to fall in love with their straight co-workers. An unexpected friendship born with one of these unknown interlocutors seems to be the beginning of something more, but things get complicated because even this mysterious partner, apparently… is straight!

It also hits the shelves Tokyo Avengers 28.

We are getting closer and closer to the conclusion of the series… Will Takemichi finally be able to save Mikey and the fate of the Tokyo Manji Gang?

It also concludes the sweet romantic saga of Setona Mizushiro, with the ninth and final volume of Chocolatier 9 – Chocolate For A Broken Heart.

Will Sota’s love and determination be able to overcome the obstacles of the heart?

They continue Initial D 3, Blood Bank Season II – 2, Choujin X 3, Goblin Slayer 13, Kemono Jihen 17, My Charms are wasted 2, Overlord – Light Novel 10 And Radiation House 12.