J-POP Manga has unveiled all the upcoming news and ongoing works that we will be able to purchase during the month of July 2023. Among the new works we find The War of Greedy Witches, female battle shonen by Homura Kawamoto And Makoto Shiozukabut also the first volume of the thriller series Don’t Call it Mystery Of Yumi Tamura and many others.

Among the manga in continuation instead there will be volume 7 of DanDanDanvolume 5 of Insomniacs After Schoolvolume 2 of Medalist and many others.

Let’s find out together all the news that await us in July thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

Editions BD & J-POP Manga present the news of July

Gaku, The War of Greedy Witches, Skip & Loafer, My Happy Marriage, Don’t Call it Mystery and more: all new manga series and continuity coming in July!

Milan, 30 June 2023. The summer holidays are upon us, which comics can you pack? J-POP Manga comes to your aid and presents a wide choice of titles not to be missed!

The awaited mountaineering manga by Shinichi Ishizuka, Gaku. But that’s not the only new series on the way! The first issue of the all-female battle shonen makes its debut in July The War of Greedy Witches where historical figures of the caliber of Marie Antoinette and Joan of Arc collide in a deadly arena to acquire the privilege of being able to see a single wish granted, whatever it may be, by the Queen of Demons.

Fans of the anime series of the moment cannot miss the first Italian edition of the highly anticipated slice of life Skip & Loaferseries winner of Kodansha Manga Award. Also comes supernatural historical romance My happy marriagefrom which the anime transposition coming out on Netflix on July 5th is taken!

The thriller is also out Don’t Call it Mystery with an exclusive gadget attached. An exclusive will be available only with the first edition of the volume Clear Stamp Collection inspired by the series.

And it doesn’t end there! They are expected unique Clear Stamp Collection Collectibles also for the other successes of the Japanese publishing house Shogakukan: Frieren 10, Komi Can’t Communicate 28 And Call of the night 9.

Continuities will also be available Insomniacs After School 5, Re:zero Season 4 vol. 2, DanDaDan 7, Mononogatari 4, BJ Alex box (vol. 17-18), The Diaries of the Apothecary 11 and so on!

Here are more details:

July 5th

The series arrives for the first time in a deluxe edition in Italy Gakuthe debut work by the award-winning author of Blue Giant Shinichi Ishikuza.

This time at the center of the narration is not music but Sensei’s other great passion: the mountains and mountaineering. The first volume will be available from July 5, including a “ticket” for the concert of JASS, the band protagonist of the first narrative arc of Blue Giant. An exclusive gadget for Italy and limited to the first edition of volume 1 of Gakuthe ideal opportunity to discover (or re-discover) the musical work of Shinichi Ishizuka.

Big returns for too Kowloon Generic Romanceoutgoing with the eighth volume of Jun Mayuzuki’s series, Dungeon Food 11whose anime adaptation is getting closer, and Violence Action 7.

The adventures of the fourth season also continue Re: Zero with the second volume of this new narrative arc.

Continuities continue Insomniacs After School 5, Kemono Jihen 17, Overlord 17, Dance Dance Dancer 16, Smile down the runway 15, Danmachi – Sword Oratoria 21 and Ottoman 4.

July 12th

The most important heroines of history face off in a great deadly arena. The stakes? See your wish granted by the queen of all demons. These are the premises of the new incredible battle shonen series The War of Greedy Witches by the screenwriter of kakegurui, Homura Kawamoto, with drawings by Makoto Shiozuka.

From 12 July the volumes will arrive in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores Komi can’t communicate 28 And Frieren – Beyond Journey’s End 10 with attached, only with the first edition, the respective Clear Stamp Collection dedicated.

After the release of the box set, the single volume will also be available Harahara sensei – Chain Reactions 1a story of revenge and redemption in full hard boiled style with an impossible to forget female protagonist.

They continue Dandadan 7, I Am a Hero 16 NE, Radiation House 12, Black Jack 14, Game Of Family 9 And Mononogatari 4.

July 19th

From July 19, the first volume of the manga will be available in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores My happy marriage Of Akumi Agitogi And Kosaka rite.

In 19th-century Japan, Miyo, heir to a family that has had supernatural powers for generations that she mysteriously lacks, is married off to a man who has a reputation for being cruel and ruthless. Resigned to a sad fate, Miyo soon realizes that the groom is not a monster at all and that perhaps she is not so far from achieving happiness and fulfilling her dreams…

After the great success at home, the expected one arrives in Italy Don’t Call it Mystery Of Yumi Tamuraaward-winning thriller series Shogakukan Manga Awards 2021 with a very particular protagonist: the student with very thick dark hair and extraordinary deductive abilities Totono.

Unjustly accused of the murder of a classmate, the young Totono manages to exonerate himself, digging into the lives of the policemen investigating him. It will be only the first of a long series of cases in which Totono will show off his investigative skills!

They arrive Call of the night 9 with the exclusive Clear Stamp Collection dedicated, the second box set of Twilight of Focus and the awaited last box of BJ Alex containing i volumes 17 and 18.

Great comeback also for sensei Okayado with the 17th volume of the “monstrous” romance Monster Musume!

They continue Oshi no ko 9, Servamp 18, Shadows House 12, The street of the Apron 10And Disqualified – Ranger Reject 7.

July 26th

On July 26, the first volume of Skip & Loafer Of Misaki Takamatsuthe winning series of Kodansha Manga Award from which the hit anime slice of life on Crunchyroll was made!

Mitsumi Iwakura has always had a dream: to leave her small town and enroll in a top-ranked university. Can a naive country girl survive in Tokyo?

It also comes Re:Zero – The Frozen Bond, the long-awaited prequel to the Re:Zero saga, so far narrated only in the anime version! The complete miniseries that reveals the past of Emila and Puck will be available in a convenient collector’s box.

They continue Medalist 2, The Diaries of the Apothecary 11, Final Fantasy Lost Stranger 9, The Ship of Theseus 5, The mystery of Ron Kamonohashi 6, SAO Novel – Moon Cradle, the single volume Twilight of Focus – Afterimage Slow Motion And Harahara Sensei 2