J-POP Manga and BD Editions have announced the new volumes arriving in the month of December 2022. Among these we find the new releases for The Way of the Apron, My Dress-up Darling, Infini-T Force, Black Night Parade, Golden Kamui, Buddha, Alice in Borderland, Negalyod, Tokyo Revengers and more.

More details can be found in the press release we include below.

Editions BD and J-POP Manga present the releases of December!

Milan, 1 December 2022: December is a month full of releases, between unique volumes and continuity, in bookstores, comics and online stores for J-POP Manga and BD Editions! ends Infini-T Forcethe manga starring the iconic heroes of Tatsunoko Production, with the tenth volume, and the Christmas work of Hikaru Nakamura is back, Black Night Parade. It will also be available Golden Kamui 29now close to the conclusion but not only: the seventh volume of Buddha closes the historic saga dedicated to Siddharta written and drawn by the God of Manga, Osamu Tezuka, and beyond.

For Edizioni BD the great return also of Negalyod, the sci-fi work with a Moebusian atmosphere, with the second volume: The last word. The serial publication of the work by Leonardo Berghella and Alessandro Starace, Dada Adventure, continues with the second volume.

Here are more details:

December 7th

On December 7, the sixth volume of Hikaru Nakamura’s exciting Christmas saga: Black Night Parade will be available. We find our protagonists grappling with the kidnapping of Miharu by the mechanical engineer Drosselmeyer. Will the boy be able to escape from the “Silent Night” dimension?

The now iconic saga of Sugimoto and Asirpa in search of the lost treasure of the Ainu arrives in bookstores with Golden Kamui 29 and the great return of Tatsu the Immortal, the most hilarious yakuza in the world, with La via del apron – the home yakuza 9.

Kingdom 55, Kemono Jihen 14, Rent a girlfriend 12, Mission: Yozakura Family 9 and Lady Snowblood NE 2 continue.

December 14th

On December 14, the most loved cosplayer of the moment returns to bookstores, comics and online stores! Marin and Gojo’s love story continues in My dress-up darling – Bisque Doll 6, where we will see the two try their hand at creating a new cosplay, dedicated to the themed school event!

The adventures of Arisu and her companions continue in Alice in Borderland 6. Will the group be able to beat the King of Clubs at his own game and survive this time too?

In Blue Giant 4 follow the story of Dai Miyamoto who, after moving to Tokyo, has finally formed his first band, JASS, and is enjoying more and more success among fans… But the band will be ready for the most important stage in Japan ?

Concludes the historical manga Showa – a history of Japan, by Shigeru Mizuki, with the fourth volume. They continue Under Ninja 6, The four brothers Yuzuki 4, Atom the beginning 14, The empire of the Otome 15, BJ Alex 9.

For Edizioni BD the Negalyod saga by Vincent Perriot continues: The Last Word. Twenty years after the events of the first chapter, in the twilight of an ultra-technological world where ruins from the future form the backdrop for the presence of dinosaurs, Jerri and Korienzé’s life has changed radically. With their two daughters, the weapons expert Nanei and Iriana, blind from birth but endowed with supernatural powers, they settled

on an island made up of agglomerated boats, where a population of survivors is trying to reconstitute society. Until the violence of a pirate attack sends the family back on the fiery and angry path of revenge, in a mission more dangerous and ruthless than ever. Here you can read about the first volume of the saga.

The exciting euro-manga adventure of Leonardo Berghella and Alessandro Starace also continues with the second volume of Dada Adventure.

December 21st

On December 21, the last volume of the saga of the four Tatsunoko heroes, Infini-T Force, will be available with the tenth volume. Ken the Eagle, Tekkaman, Hurrican Polymar and Kyashan face their final challenge!

With the 22nd volume of Tokyo Revengers we see the last gathering of Toman and Takemichi, with the blessing of Mickey and his companions, returns to his era, convinced that he has definitively averted the violent drift of the gang… will it be so?

Dance Dance Danseur 9, Chocolatier 6, I am a Hero NE 9, Danmachi – Sword Oratoria 19, Final Fantasy: Lost Stranger 8, Smile down the runway 8 and Microid S 2 continue.

December 29th

On December 29 Buddha, one of the key spiritual figures of history, in Osamu Tezuka’s masterpiece manga. A semi-fictionalized biography which, tracing the original story only in part, enhances its meaning and makes it even stronger and more symbolic. The highly anticipated 13th volume of Danmachi’s light novel also arrives. Where we find Bell and his party intent on clearing Gust of murder charges.

Fenrir 1, Lady Snowblood NE 3, All about J 3 and Pokémon – The Great Adventure 23 continue.

Reprints

My first time – My lesbian experience with loneliness Call of the Night 1 and 2

Danmachi 2

The roses of Versailles – Lady Oscar collection (Vol. 1-5) Shadows House 1 and 2

Pokémon – The Great Adventure BOX 4 (Vol. 10-13) Pokémon – The Great Adventure BOX 5 (Vol. 14-17) Pokémon – The Great Adventure 1 and 2

I am a Hero 1-6

Yarichin Bitch Club 3

Black Jack 10

A cold crane – Stories of a geisha

Soichi’s book of curses