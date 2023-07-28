J-POP Manga announces manga releases for the month of August 2023between news and expected continuations: Alice in Borderland Retry, Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World. The Frozen Bond, Tokyo Revengers Toman Pack 4, Hina change collection box, My Happy Marriage 2, The Summer Hikaru Died 2, Initial D 4, My Dress-Up Darling – Bisque Doll 11 and so on.

More details are available below.

Editions BD & J-POP Manga present all the news of August 2023

Tokyo Revengers Toman Pack 4, Alice in Borderland Retry, Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World. The Frozen Bond, Hina Change and more!

Milan, July 28, 2023 — The hottest month of the year doesn’t stop the editorial staff of Edizioni BD & J-POP Manga! Many new features and much expected continuity are expected in August. Arrives in bookstores, comics and in all online stores Alice in Borderland Retry, the sequel to the series on the cruellest of survival games. The mortal challenges are not over yet…

For Re:Zero fans, Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World will be available in early August. The Frozen Bond in a collector’s box containing the three volumes of the prequel that tells the first adventures of the half-elf Emilia and Puck.

Also arriving on the shelves in a collector’s box is the psychological romance Hina Change about the story of a boy and a girl who have the magical ability to swap their bodies at will. Things get complicated when this power leads to a strange love triangle… And at the end of the month, Tokyo Revengers readers will be able to purchase volume 29 within the Tokyo Revengers Toman Pack 4 containing the first volume of the official spin-off A Letter from Baji on the story of two of the most beloved characters of the series: Chifuyu Matsuno and the captain of the First Division Keisuke Baji.

The series dedicated to the god of the manga Osamu Tezuka is enriched with two new titles: the collection of short stories On the bottom of the sky and the autobiographical story Sons and troubles.

The most loved series continue: My Happy Marriage 2, The summer Hikaru died 2, Initial D 4, My Dress-Up Darling – Bisque Doll 11 and much more!

Here are more details:

August 2nd

Years after the chilling survival game in the alternate Tokyo of the “Borderland”, Arisu has left behind the lazy and misfit student of yore. However, as he goes towards a temple, the young man suddenly finds himself back in Borderland…

Alice in Borderland Retry, the sequel to the craziest survival game series ever, will be available on August 2nd!

The prequel to Re: Zero also arrives in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores on this date in an elegant collector’s box: Re: Zero – Starting Life in Another World. The Frozen Bond!

Seven years before her meeting with Subaru Natsuki, the half-elf Emilia lives in the snow and ice of the forest of Elior, with the only company of her faithful familiar Puck. The peace of Emilia and Puck, however, will soon be disturbed by the attack of a formidable and angry opponent: Melakuera, the great spirit of fire!

Once again Osamu Tezuka demonstrates his extreme versatility with On the bottom of the sky, an extraordinary anthological volume that portrays Japan in the 1970s with the unmistakable style and irony of the father of the manga.

BJ Alex 17, Ice Guy & Cool Girl 5, Kakegurui Twin 12, Tableau Gate 25, Under Ninja 8, Harahara Sensei 2 and Ottoman 5 continue.

August 9th

For those who have always dreamed of taking a look into the private life of Osamu Tezuka, a fictionalized autobiography of the god of manga arrives on shelves starting August 9.

The life of the mangaka Tetsuro Ohsamu (who also happens to resemble a certain Osamu Tezuka in appearance) is already very hectic, and it becomes even more so after the birth of his three children. A cheerful semi-autobiographical volume in which Tezuka recounts the days of a somewhat particular family that has many points in common with his…

A Cruel God Reigns continues, the longest and most complex series written and illustrated by one of the mothers of modern shojo, Moto Hagio, which reaches its fourth volume.

The situation is getting more and more complicated for the young Jeremy struggling with the ambiguous half-brother Ian.

Continue I Am A Hero – New Edition 17, The School Uniform of Akebi 9, Rent A Girlfriend 16, Staygold 4, Dance Dance Danseur 17, Kingdom 59 and Mission: Yozakura Family 13.

August 23rd

From August 23, the complete Hina Change miniseries will be available in a collector’s box, an original coming-of-age story close to LGBTQI+ themes.

Hina and Ren, longtime childhood friends and now high school mates, share the magical gift of being able to swap bodies. One day, without having thought too much about it, Ren transfers his mind into Hina’s body and, under the “guide” of this, approaches the boy with whom he is secretly in love. At this point the situation takes an unexpected and bittersweet turn.

Also coming are the long-awaited second volumes of the fantasy romance series My Happy Marriage and the original story of horror and friendship The Summer Hikaru Died.

They continue Canis 6 – The Speaker IV, The four brothers Yuzuki 8, Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid 13, Night By Night Monologue – Twilight Out Focus 4, So I’m A Spider, So What? 12 and Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World. Frozen Bond 1.

August 30th

Volume 29 of Tokyo Revengers arrives on the shelves at the end of August. We are getting closer and closer to the final!

This new volume will be available in the exclusive Tokyo Revengers Toman Pack 4 containing A Letter From Baji, the spin-off on the friendship story of two much loved characters from the series: Chifuyu Matsuno and First Division captain Keisuke Baji.

The clandestine races of the most famous Toyota Trueno 86 of all time continue with the fourth volume of Initial D.

Also continues the female demonic series of Go Nagai: Devillady 3.

Great returns for two highly anticipated series: Land Of The Lustrous with the 12th volume and Tsugumi Project 4, the apocalyptic adventure of a man in search of the dark secret that annihilated Japan is nearing its conclusion! BJ Alex 18 and My Dress-Up Darling – Bisque Doll 11 continue.