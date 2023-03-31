BD and J-POP Manga Editions announce all releases coming in the month of April 2023. Among these we will find La Conquest of Heaven by Yudori, Suzume by Makoto Shinkai, Devillady by Go Nagai, Tokyo Revengers Toman Pack 3, Initial D 2, Choujin X 2, The Ship of Theseus 3, My Dress-Up Darling – Bisque Doll 9 and more. All the details are available below.

Yudori’s Conquest of Heaven, Makoto Shinkai’s Suzume, Go Nagai’s Devillady, Tokyo Revengers Toman Pack 3, House of Slaughter 2 – Scarlet and much more: here are all the news from Edizioni BD and J-POP Manga that await us for the month of april!

Milan, 31 March 2023 — Make room in the bookstore, April will be a month full of new releases under the brand Edizioni BD & J-POP Manga! From the East comes a precious novelty: The Conquest of Heaven by Yudori, the unsettling author of Pandora’s Choice. The novel Suzume by Makoto Shinkai is also out, the awaited new work by the brilliant author of Your Name. The animated film Suzume, blockbuster at the Japanese box office and in competition at the Berlin Film Festival, will be in Italian cinemas at the end of the month. Among the highlights we also point out Tokyo Revengers Toman Pack 3, containing the volume 26 and the Character Book 3, Initial D 2, Choujin X 2, Ice Guy & Cool Girl 3, La Nave di Teseo 3, and A Cruel God Reigns 2.

The first volume of Devillady by Go Nagai and Ikki Mandala will also be available, an exciting story set in China during the Boxer Rebellion by the god of manga Osamu Tezuka.

Edizioni BD will instead release two single volumes with horror hues: Bloom, an original story with a gothic flavor with a screenplay by Marco Nucci, colors by Alessandro Santoro and drawings by the rising star of international comics Letizia Cadonici, and the psychological horror film I want the your heart of JiokE (Insanity, House of Chicks). It also continues House of Slaughter, the spin-off series of Something is killing the children, with the second volume Scarlatto.

April 5th

After the success of Pandora’s Choice (vols. 1 – 2), the talented Korean artist Yudori returns to bookstores, comic shops and all online stores on April 5 with a powerful work: The Conquest of Heaven.

In 16th-century Holland, Amelie is a young Catholic married to Hans, a wealthy merchant with a passion for collecting. A role, that of the humble and condescending wife, which doesn’t fit well with her rebellious and curious character… Until the husband brings a young slave from his travels who came from distant lands, shattering the fragile balance of the house. Gradually, however, the two women will forge a bond that will push them towards freedom.

They continue Canis 4 – The Speaker II, The Mystery Of Ron Kamonohashi 4, The Rising of The Shield Hero 21, Dance Dance Danseur 13 and Smile Down the Runway 12.

April 12th

After the collector’s box available from March, on April 12th for J-POP Manga the first volume of Ottoman will be released individually, the fun sci-fi comedy populated by aliens and cartoon superheroes.

The rom-com in Super Sentai sauce of Love After World Domination also concludes with the sixth and final volume.

The relationship of the Red Gelato, Fudo Aikawa, and the Princess of Death, Desumi Magahara, has reached a turning point. What will happen when Japan is attacked by powerful “villains” from overseas?

Volumes 3 of Ice Guy & Cool Girl and La Nave di Teseo arrive and continue Alice in Borderland 8, Kemono Jihen 16, Mission: Yozakura Family 11, Under Ninja 07 and BJ Alex 13.

Edizioni BD will instead be available the awaited House of Slaughter 2 – Scarlatto, second volume of the spin-off of Something is killing the children, the Eisner Prize-winning series James Tynion IV and Werther Dell’Edera, written by Sam Johns, illustrated by Letizia Cadonici with the colors of Francesco Segala.

What secrets do the mysterious scribes of the Order of St. George, the Scarlet Masks, record within the shadows of House Slaughter?

April 19th

The novel Suzume, a new work by the brilliant Makoto Shinkai, author of Your Name, a hugely successful title with over 350,000 copies sold in Japan alone, is released on April 19 for J-POP Manga. The animated film Suzume, written and directed by Shinkai himself, has enjoyed enormous success at the Japanese box office and will arrive in Italian cinemas later this month. In a quiet town in Kyushu, the young Suzume comes across a curious door, which stands intact in the ruins of a dilapidated building, as if she had been magically saved from devastation. The door doesn’t open to anything but the girl still feels the urge to turn the knob and open it wide. Suddenly, following her gesture, a series of other equally mysterious doors, scattered throughout Japan, begin to open one after the other… but they must be closed soon, or the calamity that lurks from the other part will be free to fall upon the country! Following the mystical call of the doors, an incredible journey begins for Suzume to close them all, like a new Pandora trying to seal the proverbial box.

The Osamushi Collection is further enriched with the first volume of Ikki Mandala, the Boxer Rebellion in China seen through the eyes of a peasant woman.

Instead, the adventures of the Golden Monkey in the journey to the West end with My Son Goku 3.

A Cruel God Reigns 02, My Dress-Up Darling – Bisque Doll 9, Rent A Girlfriend 14, Staygold 2 and The Four Brothers Yuzuki 6 continue

For Edizioni BD there are two horror volumes not to be missed!

Bloom by Marco Nucci (texts), Alessandro Santoro (colours) and drawings by Letizia Cadonici is released, a story with a gothic flavor where reality can easily end up being confused with the elusive and unpredictable dimension of dreams…

Bloom is an author. Bloom is an intellectual. Bloom is a sagacious, icy and elegant man. But who is Bloom, exactly? No one knows for sure, not even his trusted butler. He seems to be suspense personified. When this well-known novelist decides to return to the mysterious family villa to complete his latest masterpiece, however, he will discover that the world around him can be even more bizarre and disturbing than him. As if it were a dream or a nightmare. Or maybe… one of his stories!

I also want your heart from JiokE, the new psychological horror from the author of Pazzia and La casa dei Pulcini, will be released on April 19th.

Martina, a middle school student crushed by a dysfunctional family, and Umberto, a thirty-year-old drug dealer who struggles as best he can to survive. The relationship that arises between them is a crumbling building, which oscillates between innocence and desire, morbidity and manipulation, love and contempt. But when bruises begin to appear on her body, something changes permanently and their story degenerates into a tragic ending of violence and paranoia, towards the most shocking demonstration of what the human animal is capable of doing for love. .

April 26th

The first volume of Devillady, the definitive edition of one of the most anticipated works of the demonic universe of Go Nagai (Devilman, Mao Dante, Violence Jack), arrives in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores from April 26th.

A young woman’s life is turned upside down when she learns she can transform into a demon: will she use this power to save humanity or to destroy it?

The long-awaited Tokyo Revengers Toman Pack 3 is also out, containing volume 26 and Character Book 3.

They continue Choujin X 2, Initial D 2, I Am a Hero 13, Kingdom 57, BJ Alex 14 and Chocolatier – chocolate for a broken heart 8.