Monthly appointment with the new releases of the publishing house J-POP Manga, which proposes us for this month of October 2021 Don’t bother me, Nagatoro!, Frieren – Beyond the end of the journey, Showa 1 – A history of Japan, two volumes for Tokyo Revengers, Neun, BJ Alex and many others. Below you will find the full checklist.

J-POP Manga: The releases of October 2021

With the arrival of autumn, lots of news will be available at Edizioni BD and J-POP Manga, including highly anticipated news and the return of great hits: Don’t bother me, Nagatoro!, Frieren – Beyond the end of the journey, Showa 1 – A history of Japan, BJ Alex, the last volume of Horimiya in a very special edition, Tokyo Revengers, Neun and many others!

6 October

On 6 October, a new volume of the Osamushi Collection with Maria and the doll, an unpublished tale of the God of Manga, Osamu Tezuka, but not only! two of the most successful titles of this 2021 will be available from 6 October: Tokyo Revengers 7 And Neun 5 and continue Jujin Omegaverse: Remnant 4, Kasane 9, Kemono Jihen 7, Magical Girl Special Operations Asuka 12, Josée the tiger and the fish 1.

October 13

October 13 arrives Frieren – Beyond the end of the journey 1, the highly anticipated winning work of the Taisho Award 2021, which will be available in a regular edition and a special variant with a limited edition. What does life mean for an elven sorceress who has thousands of years ahead of her? This is the story of Frieren, the legendary heroine who, along with her companions, defeated the Demon King years ago and is now seeking greater meaning for the millennial life that awaits her, while her old companions perish for their mortality.

Also, from the pen of Shigeru Mizuki, author of Kitaro’s Spooky Adventures, Kitaro’s Spooky Adventures and Kitaro’s Secrets, comes the first of seven volumes of Showa – A History of Japan 1. The series tells a cross-section of the history of Japan, the one that goes from 1926 to 1989, of the Showa period, accompanying the reader in the key moments of the twentieth century through the eyes of a narrator gifted with great sensitivity, all combining moments of dramatic photorealism to the cartoonic graphic synthesis that made him famous with Kitaro. They continue Hanako kun – The 7 mysteries of Kamome 12 Academy, Shadows House 4, Gundam Unicorn 16 And Metamorphosis 5.

October 20

For J-POP manga the new volume of the Osamushi Collection: Big X 1, in which the master Osamu Tezuka returns to treat the themes of the Second World War and Nazism, this time mixing action, satire and a tribute to the aesthetics of the superheroes of the 40s.

Also on 20 October the eternal saga de The Phoenix, with the twelfth volume, which contains the first works of the master Tezuka regarding his longest-running saga. They also continue: Infini-t Force 8, Josée, the tiger and the fish 2, Obsessed with a naked monster 2, Rent a Girlfriend 5 And Violence Action 3.

October 27

The highly anticipated title of Nanashi which inspired a popular anime series streaming on Crunchyroll: Don’t bother me, Nagatoro! The first two volumes of the work will be available at the same time and attached to the first volume there will be a mini-shikishi by the author, only with the first edition! After Killing Stalking and Blood Bank, the new made in series arrives Lezhin for Korean webcomic lovers: BJ Alex; the new irresistible Boy’s Love that mixes comedy and drama in an explosion of sensuality and mystery. On October 27, the exciting journey into the most popular slice of life of recent years ends: Horimiya! Volume 16 concludes the story of Lyoko Hori, Isumi Miyamura and their friends and schoolmates. For the occasion, a special edition with variant cover will be available and the Memorial Book with all the illustrations created by Daisuke Hagiwara is attached!

The highly anticipated is also coming Chronicles of Demonic Wars (previously announced as Shutendoji – the banquet of darkness); a few years after the conclusion of Devilman, the conflict between humans and demons returns to the protagonist of a work by the master Nagai, in this fascinating anthology of short stories. Between background and curiosity about demons and legends of Japanese mythology, six unforgettable gems lost from the imagination of one of the greatest mangaka ever.

They continue Tokyo Revengers 8, Mission: Yozakura Family 2, The hero died 20 with its concluding volume And Komi can’t communicate 11.

Volumes returned available:

Blue Period 3, Hanako Kun – The Seven Mysteries of Kamome Academy 1,4,10; Killing Stalking Stag. II – 3; Killing Stalking Stag. III – 1,2,6 (with empty box attached), I Tre Adolf 1, 2 – Osamushi Collection; Mw 1, 2 – Osamushi Collection; World’s End Harem 1,5,6,7,9,10; Your Name – Makoto Shinkai, Girl From The Other Side 1,2,4,9, Kakegurui 12, 14; Tokyo Revengers 05.