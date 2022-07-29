J-POP announced all manga coming out in the month of August 2022. Among these we find the seventh box set of Pokémon The Great Adventurethe boy’s love Be (even more) strength, Nakamura, Tokyo Revengers 18, Dance Dance Danseur 5, Shadows House 9, Blue Giant 2, My dress-up Darling. Bisque Doll 5 and the last volume of Kasanethe 14. Below you will find the complete list of the releases of August 2022.

Editions BD and J-POP Manga present the releases of August 2022

Milan, July 28, 2022 – During the month of August, Edizioni BD & J-POP Manga stays with readers to bring the sequel to many anticipated titles, recommend incredible and award-winning stories to take you on vacation! For Edizioni BD, the awaited graphic novel Dolores arrives on the lead singer of The Cranberries by Micol Beltramini and Francesca Ciriegia.

For J-POP Manga comes the highly anticipated new box set of Pokémon The Great Adventure, with the saga of Black and White.

The Osamushi Collection also continues with Alabaster 2 and Buddha 5 along with many titles that we see below in detail:

August 3

On August 3, the sweet and funny stories of Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid 9, the dramatic Caste Heaven 8 and, for lovers of the supernatural, Kemono Jihen 12 will be available in bookstores, comics and online stores. by Rent a Girlfriend 10 and Love After World Domination 4.

Simultaneously with the release of the second season of the anime, the intricate mysteries of Shadows House thicken with volume 9.

With this new volume, the living dolls of the terrifying Villa Shadow begin to discover their origins but in order not to be stolen their identity and life itself they will run into the increasingly dangerous secrets of the society of shadows.

August 10

On August 10 the monumental historical series of Kingdom continues with volume 53 and the new title of the master Hanazawa, author of I am a hero, Under Ninja with number 4. The intriguing drama of Kasane also concludes, with its fourteenth volume.

Also continue Alabaster 2, Mission: Yozakura Family 7, So I’m a spider so what? 11 and Sword Art Online Project Alicization 5.

August 24

On August 24, pending the second season of the TV series, survival fans will be able to enjoy volume 4 of Alice in Borderland.

Buddha 5 continues, another masterpiece from the Osamushi Collection and the awaited work of Shinichi Ishizuka Blue Giant with volume 2. The new edition of I am a hero 4 continues, Komi can’t communicate 21 and the awaited fifth volume of My dress- up darling – Bisque Doll.

Among the protagonists who pursue their dream with commitment and effort we have those of Dance Dance Danseur 5 and Smile down the runway 4, titles that tell the background of the world of dance and fashion unknown to most and how much constancy and obstinacy it takes to be able to achieve your dreams.

August 31

On 31 August Dolores by Micol Beltramini and Francesca Ciriegia arrive for Edizioni BD. The work is divided into two parts: Cranberries told by the Cranberries and Dolores which follows the last seven years of the singer’s life. A dramatic childhood with devastating consequences is retraced at the funeral of her father and in the course of the fragile existence of one of the most powerful and heartbreaking voices of the famous Irish rock group.

For J-POP Manga comes the new and fun volume: Be (even more) strength, Nakamura! After the success of the first narrative arc, the events of a manga poised between Boy’s love and comedy continue.

Tokyo Revengers 18 is also back, which had left us with bated breath and the highly anticipated new box of Pokémon The Great Adventure, containing volumes from 20 to 23.

The Four Brothers Yuzuki 2 and Chocolatier – Chocolate for a broken heart also return 4. For fans of the light novels, finally continues Re: Zero – Starting life in another world with the number 11.

Reprints

17 years 1-4

17 years BOX VOL. 1-4

Dead Tube 03 and 06

I am a herp – NEW EDITION 03

Innocent 7

Innocent Rouge 07 and 08

Hankao kun – the seven mysteries of Kamome Academy 01, 08 and 09 Your Name – MANGA 1-3

Your Name – MANGA BOX VOL. 1-3

Lady Oscar Collection – Roses of Versailles 1

Land of the Lusotrus 06, 07, 10 and 11

SAO – Fairy Dance 1-3

SAO – Fairy Dance BOX VOL. 1-3

Killing Stalking STAG. II – 1, 2 and 4