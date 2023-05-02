Third and final round of announcements presented yesterday, May 1, by J-POP Manga to the Comicon of Naples at the end of the panel DanDaDan, the battle manga of the future. The editorial case will arrive in the coming months Akane Banashi, Majo Taisen, Twisted Visions by Junji Ito and much more.

Akane Banashi, Junji Ito’s Twisted Visions and much more: last day of J-POP Manga announcements during Napoli Comicon

Milan, May 1, 2023 — Third and last round of announcements at the fair! Today in Naples Comicon, at the end of the DanDaDan panel, the battle manga of the future, J-POP Manga reveals the releases of the coming months: the editorial case Akane Banashi, Majo taisen, Junji Ito’s Twisted Visions and much more.

Akane Banashi

by Yūki Suenaga, Takamasa Moue 5 volumes – CURRENT SERIES

Shinta and his daughter Akane are passionate about Rakugo, a Japanese theatrical genre based on effective monologues. Despite being an excellent storyteller, Shinta never managed to pass the exam to reach the level of shin’uchi, the highest for a rakugoka. Akane decides to follow and surpass her example and is willing to do anything to establish herself in this world, not exactly welcoming towards a young girl with dreams of glory. Editorial case of Weekly Shonen Jump, received with enormous success in Japan, this new series that will captivate you is also recommended by the creator of One Piece Eiichiro Oda and by the director of the cult Neon Genesis Evangelion Hideaki Anno.

Majo Taisen

by Homura Kawamoto, Makoto Shiozuka 6 volumes – CURRENT SERIES

From the mind of the creator of Kakegurui, an exhilarating and unbridled new series! In a demonic arena thirty or more witches (including several historical figures such as Joan of Arc, Cleopatra, Marie Antoinette) fight each other in a tournament to the death. The winner will be able to see her wish fulfilled thanks to the intervention of Agrat Bat Mahlat… the queen of all demons!

Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu – The Dangers in My Heart

by Norio Sakurai

8 volumes – CURRENT SERIES

Kyotaro Ichikawa shows no interest in the social life of his school, wants to write a hyperviolent dark fantasy light novel and dreams of killing Anna Yamada, the most beautiful girl in the class. Too bad Kyotaro really isn’t the introverted, sociopathic teenager he wants to seem and Anna is weirder and more interesting than everyone thinks… Manga-nominated original romantic school comedy Taishō, from which the long-awaited anime series was based now running in Japan!

Bukimi No Ana

by Junji Ito One volume

The autobiographical essay by horror master Junji Ito, in which he tells the genesis of his works and what inspired him to create the terrifying manga that have bewitched readers all over the world.

Twisted Visions – Junji Ito Art Book

Single volume

The first collection dedicated to the art of Junji Ito, with over 130 images, both in black and white and in color, chosen from his most famous titles with some pearls taken from niche works. The artbook is enriched by the author’s margin notes for each illustration and an exclusive interview with the sensei.