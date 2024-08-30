J-POP Manga announces today the releases for the month of September 2024. In the next few weeks, the long-awaited Guru Guru – The Round of Magic, Frieren – Beyond the End of the Journey Art Worksthe harem comedy The 100 girls who love you so much so much so much so much and more.

BD & J-POP Manga Editions Present New Releases for September 2024

Guru Guru – The Magic Roundabout, The 100 Girls Who Love You So Much So Much So Much, Frieren. Beyond the End of the Journey Art Works and much more!

When you return from summer vacation, many eagerly awaited new releases from Edizioni BD & J-POP Manga await you on the shelves!

After announcing the presence of Hiroyuki Etc. in Italy on the occasion of the fair Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2024the first volumes of the complete edition of will arrive in bookstores and comic shops in September Guru Guru – The round dance from the magicthe manga that spawned the iconic fantasy anime that generations of young fans grew up with!

The series will be released both in single volumes and collected in two elegant collector’s boxes.

Following the great success of the anime, it arrives in Italy THEAnd 100 rgirls That you they love so much so much so much so much so muchthe irresistible harem comedy about a boy who is too lucky in love…

J-POP Manga presents, again in September, the wonderful artbook of one of the most beloved fantasy manga of the moment: Flaugh – Beyond there the end of the voyage. A collection of the stunning illustrations of Tsukasa Abeincluding many color images and some unpublished material. There will also be special content and a Q&A with the authors. The same week as the release of this unmissable collector’s volume, the Italian translation of thirteenth volume of the manga.

The initiatives to celebrate the 18 years Of J-POP Manga with the arrival on the shelves of comic book stores of two other unmissable classics from the publishing house’s catalogue price special Of 2.90 euro: The Promised Neverland 1 between the GrAndtest Hits And Call of the night 1 as Souls Celebrtotion. Next up, the continuities #DRCL midnight childrin 4, Takahashi of the shop Of bicycletea 4, Girl Crush 4, Gaku 8, THE Diaries from the Apothecary 13 (in regular and deluxe edition) and much more!

4 September

A cyborg man, a woman of a non-human race, and a child of unknown origins set out together to escape the Yakuza henchmen…

The miniseries will be available in bookstores and comic book stores from September 4th Badducksthe first work of Toryūmon Takeda. An on the road adventure in four volumescollected in an elegant collector’s boxbetween action, family comedy and sci-fi.

While waiting for the release of the anime, scheduled on Netflix and Crunchyroll for the beginning of October, the new volume of the revelation series arrives on the shelves Yukinobu Tats, DanDaDan 14!

After the box set release, the album will be sold individually. third volume Of Tokyo Higorothe new masterpiece of Taiyo Matsumotoaward-winning author of Tekkon Kinkreet, THE cats of the Louvre And Sunny.

They continue Call of the night 16, Insomniacs After School 12, Overlord 19, Skip & Loafers 8, Tuxedo behind the Supermarket with you 2, Disqualified – Ranger Reject 12, Super Lovers 15.

11 September

Everyone dreams of finding their soulmate… but what if there was a chance to meet more than one perfect partner in a single lifetime? After being rejected by countless girls, student Rentaro finds himself in the bizarre situation of being besieged by no less than one hundred irresistible suitors because of the mistake of a bungling god of love!

J-POP Manga presents The 100 girls who love you so much so much so much so muchthe irresistible harem-comedy from which the anime was taken available on Crunchyroll! From Wednesday September 11th will be available in bundle the first two volumes of the series.

They continue Badducks 1, Dance Dance Dancer 23, Good Night World 1, Ice Guy & Cool Girl 9, The Mystery Of Ron Kamonoshi 12, Mr. Villains Day Off 2, Shadows House 16, Shota Oni 3 And The War of Greedy Witches 8.

18 September

The magic of the most famous post-fantasy manga series of the moment is shown in all its splendor in the unmissable volume Frieren. Beyond The End of the Journey – Art Works. A collection of illustrations made by the designer Tsukasa Abeenriched with color images and some unpublished material. The volume also contains some special extras and an exclusive interview with the authors. On the same date, the volume 13 of the series.

Dracula in manga style by the award-winning sensei Shinichi Sakamoto continues with the arrival in bookstores and comic shops of the fourth volume Of #DRCL – midnight children.

The celebrations for the eighteenth anniversary of J-POP Manga do not stop and new titles are arriving, exclusively for comic book stores, at a special price! Greatest Hit this month’s is the first volume of the bestseller The Promised Neverlandwhile as Anime Celebration the suggestive will be available Call of the night 1.

The most beloved bathroom sprite of all time is also back on the shelves.

Hanako You – THE seven mysteries of the academy Camomile comes with the volume 21.

They continue The Moon and the Steel 5, She and her guard dog 7, My charms are wasted 9, Roses Garden Saga 5, Servamp 20, Smile down the runway 22, Takahashi of the shop Of bicycles 4 And The essence Of a Muse 3.

25 September

The manga series that inspired the unforgettable cult fantasy anime of the 90s arrives in Italy on September 25th, for the first time in its entirety: Guru Guru. The Round of Magic Of Hiroyuki Etc.. It will be available from this date both the first volume that the first box containing the vols. 1-4 of the series.

After to be state sealed For three hundred years, The Gentleman of the demons Turns Yes wake up And send the his monstrous servants to sow chaos in the world. In order to find a legendary hero who can defeat Giri, King Uruga XIII decides to organize a tournament in his castle. The winners, however, will be anything but the stereotypical hero: Nike, a young boy raised by his father to become a valiant warrior, and Kukuri, a girl from the MiguMigu tribe raised by an old witch. When the two meet, they activate a mysterious magical power: thus begins for them an epic and hilarious adventure, a parody of classic JRPG video games such as Dragon Quest, Final Fantasy and The Legend Of Zelda.

At the end of September, it returns to the shelves with the long-awaited thirteenth volume Also THE Diaries of the Apothecarythe acclaimed historical series that has been adapted into a successful anime streaming on Crunchyroll. The new volume will be available both in version regular that in edition deluxe with a complimentary attachment exclusive mini artibook and other exclusive surprises.

The continuities will be available in bookstores and comic shops starting from this date Gaku 8, Girl Crush 4, Kingdom 65, Persona 5 – 12.