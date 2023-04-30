In the live of COMICON Naples 2023currently running event, that’s it J-POP returns to the fray once again with a new round of manga ads for the Italian market, that is Touching your night, Noroi To Seishun, Ojou To Banken KunAnd Skip to Loafer.

If you missed the first announcements, you can find them in the dedicated news. We advise you to stay tuned for upcoming news, as the publisher has clearly anticipated that these won’t be the last announcements we’ll see coming during the event!

Below you can find the complete press release with all the useful information on the series just announced.

New surprise announcement of J-POP Manga during Naples Comicon 2023 Milan, April 30, 2023. More J-POP Manga announcements are coming! Today at the Comicon fair in Naples, after the Dark Fantasy and Boys’ Love panel: when magic, darkness and pink dinosaur skulls meet, the Milanese publishing house announces the next release of Touching your night, Noroi To Seishun, Ojou To Banken Kun and Skip to Loafer. It’s not the latest J-POP Manga announcements! There will be more surprises and revelations during the fair. Ojou to banken-kun

by HatsuHaru

8 volumes – CURRENT SERIES Isaku’s grandfather is the head of the Senagaki group, a much feared yakuza organization. The girl will have to start her first year of high school in the spring and she hopes, despite the family circumstances, to be able to make normal friends and fall in love like any other high school girl. Too bad the overprotective Keiya, a member of his grandfather’s gang, has tricked into enrolling in the same school as Isaku, convinced that she is too immature and naïve for her love. What the young yakuza doesn’t know is that the girl has long had someone in her heart… and it’s him! Touching your night

by Moyori Mori

Single Volume A murderer who can’t kill and a young man who can’t see. “If you find out who I really am… I’m sure I’ll disappoint you”. Chinatsu, a young man born into a family of assassins and raised in the underworld, is unable to kill anyone due to a trauma in his past. To save him that day was the outstretched hand of Kasumi, an innocent blind child. Years later the two meet again. Can their relationship save Chinatsu from the darkness of his heart? A story of salvation and redemption with two protagonists who live in darkness. Skip & Loafer

by Misaki Takamatsu

8 volumes – CURRENT SERIES Excellent student Mitsumi Iwakura has a dream: to leave the isolated village where she lives to attend a prestigious university, enter politics and change the fate of Japan. Lei mitsumi lei does well in studying and is full of enthusiasm, but she will find that she is vastly unprepared for the social life of an elite Tokyo high school! Nominated for the Manga Taisho Award 2020, for the annual Kodansha Manga awards in 2022 and 2023 and adapted into an anime available on Crunchyroll, the adorable Skip & Loafer arrives in Italy! Noroi to seishun

by Aya Fumino

Single Volume A fascinating anthological collection from debut artist Aya Fumino. Drama, romance and horror mix in these gripping tales. An unrequited love, the search for tranquility, a family with a dark nature and a curse are some of the elements at the base of the stories in this volume.

Source: J-POP