J-POP Manga has revealed all the new arrivals and the ongoing works that we will be able to purchase during the month of March 2024. Among the new releases we find the first volume for Takahashi from the bike shop Of Plowing Matsumushi and for Girl Crush Of Midori Tayamaas well as a collector's box set containing the three volumes of Polaris will never be gonemini-series created by Eke Shimamizu.

However, many beloved works continue, such as the second volume of Yorha: Assault on Pearl Harbor – A NieR:Automata Storythe ninth volume of Insomniacs after School and the eleventh volume of Dandandan.

Let's find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

BD & J-POP Manga Editions present the news for March 2024

Spring is approaching and the month of March opens with many brand new products J-POP Manga and BD Editions that praise the passions of the heart and new beginnings! After the great success in Japan he arrives in Italy for J-POP Manga Takahashi from the bike shop Of Plowing Matsumushia delicate love story between a shy thirty-year-old employee and her trusted cyclist, apparently a disreputable boy but in reality the potentially perfect boyfriend, very sensitive and with a big heart.

The veneration for one's favorite idol can be boundless… When the famous idol Tajima Sora dies at the height of her popularity, her number one fan hatches a plan to ensure that her heroine is never forgotten. For readers of Oshi no ko – My Star (and not only) is arriving mid-month Polaris will never be gone Of Eke Shimamizu! The three-volume miniseries will be available in a splendid collector's box set.

And for those who can't wait to let loose to the rhythm of the songs of their favorite K-pop band, there's something new coming that shouldn't be missed: Girl Crush Of Midori Tayama. Two high school friends chase the dream of becoming K-pop idols. The road ahead is long and full of obstacles, will their talent and determination be enough to lead them to their goal? And what is hidden behind the scenes of the hottest music industry of the moment?

Among the most anticipated J-POP Manga continuities will be available in March Insomniacs after School 9, Dandadan 11, Moon and Steel 2, Yorha: Assault on Pearl Harbor 2 – A NieR:Automata story and so on!

Branded BD Editionshowever, the first volume of an unmissable novelty made in the USA enters the catalogue: Black Cloak Of Kelly Thompson And Meredith McClaren, an unprecedented and explosive blend of science fiction, fantasy and noir. In a world where elves, mermaids, advanced technology and magic coexist, police officers known as the “Black Cloaks” investigate a mysterious series of murders that could throw their kingdom into chaos.

Also on shelves from the second half of March is the second volume of Kaya. The new series by the internationally renowned artist continues Wes Craig After Kaya 1 – I rides – lizards.

More details below:

March 6

For a diligent and routine employee like Tomoko Hanno it can be difficult to think about making new acquaintances or even finding love. Yet, sometimes, the right opportunity comes where and when you least expect it… The josei series that has been so popular in Japan arrives in Italy on March 6th: Takahashi from the bike shop Of Plowing Matsumushi.

The most beloved insomniac couple in the manga world returns to the shelves with the expected Insomniacs after school 9 along with the school adventures of the adorable Mitsumi in Skip & Loafer 5.

The single volume of also available at the beginning of the month The Dunwich Horrorthe first chapter of the new miniseries by Gou Tanabe inspired by the famous story by the master of cosmic horror HP Lovecraft, already available complete in box set.

They continue DanMachi: Sword Oratoria 23, The Mystery of Ron Kamonohashi 10, Mononogatari 8, Servamp 19, Smile Down the Runway 19.

March 13

In the frenetic and hyper-connected world of social media it is easy to quickly become very famous and then be forgotten. This seems to be the sad fate of singer Sora Tajima, leader of the idol group Polaris, who died at the height of her popularity. But this thing doesn't go down well with her number one fan and she concocts a plan to protect the memory of her idol in her heart…

The miniseries will be available in bookstores and comic shops from March 13th Polaris will never be gone Of Eke Shimamizu Available complete in a beautiful collector's box. Something new not to be missed

lose for those he loved Oshi no Ko – My Star and for those who want to immerse themselves in the world of lights and shadows of idol celebrities.

The long-awaited second volume of the new series arrives on shelves mid-month The Moon and Steel. What is the mystery behind the strange curse that prevents the unfortunate samurai Konosuke Ryudo from touching metal and wielding the katana? The second volume of also available from March 13th Yorha: Assault on Pearl Harborthe manga series set in the dystopian video game universe NieR:Automata written and supervised by Yoko Taro in person with the drawings of Megumu Soramichi. The crazy adventures bordering on the supernatural of Momo Ayase and Ken Takakura continue with DanDaDan 11 and the investigations of the perceptive student detective with thick curly hair Totonou Kuno with Don't Call it Mystery 5.

The beloved continuities have been on shelves since mid-month Call Of The Night 13, Happy of the End 3, Ice Guy & Cool Girl 8, The War of Greedy Witches 5.

March 20

For all K-pop fans J-POP Manga brings to Italy on March 20th a new series not to be missed: Girl Crush Of Midori Tayama.

Tenka Momose is not your typical high school girl. She succeeds at anything she sets her mind to, and where she doesn't get there through talent, she makes up for it with fierce determination. However, when she is beaten during a performance by a girl who she doesn't consider to be her equal, she doesn't give up and decides to become a K-Pop idol. Will she be able to fulfill her dream? And what is hidden behind the scenes of the music industry at the moment?

The J-POP Manga series continues The Ship of Theseus 9, She and her guard dog 4, Medalist 6, Noyu Girl 3, Shadows House 14, World's End Harem 16.

From the Image catalog it arrives on branded shelves BD Editions the first volume of Black Cloak. Between elves, mermaids, unusual technologies and powerful magic, the Black Cloaks must investigate a bloody series of murders that could destabilize the fragile balance of the kingdom. An explosive mix of genres between fantasy, science fiction and noir written by the Eisner Award-winning author Kelly Thomson with drawings by Meredith McClaren.

The second volume of also available from March 20th Kayathe new adventure series from Wes Craig praised by cult authors such as Robert Kirkman and Kieron Gillen.

March 27

At the end of the month, the rescue missions of the intrepid Sanpo return to the Northern Alps of Japan Gaku 5 and Rin's adventures in unconventional and highly erotic fantasy Rosen Garten Saga with the second volume of the series.

They continue Choujin X 7, Jujin Omegaverse: Remnant 7, Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid 14, My Charms Are Wasted 6, Polaris Will Never Be Gone 1, Re:Zero Stag. IV – 6, Disqualified – Ranger Reject 10.