Synopsis of My Dress-up darling Bisque Doll 1

A love comedy based on cosplay, sewing and very, very heartbreaking, which inspired the anime! Wakana Gojou is a very introverted and shy high schooler who avoids opening up to his peers for fear that they will discover his passion for Japanese dolls and his incredible skill in sewing. One day, however, his mastery with needle and thread is discovered by Kitagawa, a beautiful and sociable gyaru with an equally unsuspected passion: cosplay! Thus was born an atypical, creative and very… eventful friendship!

My Dress-up darling. Bisque Doll! 1 By Shinichi Fukuda

8 Volumes – Series in progress

Format – 12X16.9 – Bross. With Sovracc. Pages – 144, B / W Price – € 6.50 each.

Clouds in the Northwest

“Sá einn veit er víða ratar ok hefir fjǫlð um farit, hverjo geði stýrir gumna hverr, sá er vitandi er vits. Only one knows, who has wandered a lot and traveled a lot, what character each man possesses: he possesses wisdom. “ Ljóða Edda Hávamál, The Speech Of Hár

On January 26 will also be available, the new manga of the already acclaimed author Aki Irie. After having bewitched readers with Il mondo di Ran, the author takes us on a journey to discover Iceland, following the story of a young man of Japanese origin who, having moved to Reykjavik, where his grandfather lives, lives for the day doing jobs as a private detective, also helped by his peculiar skills on the verge of magic.

The extraordinary drawings of the author take us to the Icelandic lands, magical landscapes of the land of ice and fire. With fairytale-like atmospheres, alternating with disturbing plot implications, the work will conquer all lovers of travel literature and readers looking for a story with mysterious implications.

Synopsis of Clouds in the Northwest

For just being seventeen, Kei Miyama it already has many secrets to keep. Even his work is made up of mysteries: as a private investigator, he solves enigmas and love affairs by traveling through the beautiful arctic landscapes of Iceland with the faithful help of his car, which drives him even on the less traveled paths. But the most difficult investigation to face is about to hit him suddenly: he will have to go in search of his little brother who has mysteriously disappeared.

Northwest Clouds 1

By Aki Irie

6 Volumes – Series in progress

Format – 12.4X18 – Bross. With Sovracc. Pages – 246, B / W Price – € 7.50 each.