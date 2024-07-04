From the next 10th of July the new series by the comic book publisher will be available in all Italian comic book stores and bookstores J-POP Manga, Mr. Villain’s Day Off Of Yuu Morikawa. The first volume will have an unmissable free bookmark in the shape of a panda attached, only with the first print run.

Have you ever wondered what a supervillain does between plans to wipe out the inhabitants of the Earth? And what if he also needs to take a break from time to time and enjoy a bit of relaxation? Who knows what the secret hobbies of the most evil of criminals are when he puts aside his evil look and goes to enjoy his days off…

Below are more details on the release of this first volume.

J-POP Manga Presents Mr. Villain’s Day Off by Yuu Morikawa The hilarious slice-of-life comedy about a supervillain’s days off “I am the General of an evil organization whose goal is to annihilate humans and take over this planet. I fight every day to achieve this goal. Today, however… is my day off.” What does the leader of an evil alien organization do between plans to wipe out the Earth’s inhabitants? And what if he also needs to take a break from time to time and enjoy some relaxation? Who knows what the secret hobbies of the most evil of criminals are when he puts aside his evil look and goes to enjoy his free days… Between pandas, trips to the zoo, convenience stores and unpredictable and funny misadventures, here comes in bookstore, comic book store and in all online stores starting from July 10th For J-POP Manga the comedy series Mr. Villain’s Day Off Of Yuu Morikawa. The first volume will have attached, Alone with there Before print runan unmissable bookmark panda-shaped tribute. He is part of an evil organization that plans to conquer the Earth. Known as the “General”, every day he fights strenuously against the organization’s Rangers for the defense of the planet! Today, however, is his day off. In off mode, he goes to the zoo to see the pandas and to a konbini to buy ice cream… A hilarious comedy that, between laughter and tenderness, will warm everyone’s heart! This funny slice of life episodic comedy created by Yuu Morikawa has already been adapted into a souls available for streaming on Crunchyroll!

Source: J-POP Manga