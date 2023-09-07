J-POP Manga announced that the Korean author Mingwa will be among the guests of Lucca Comics & Games 2023to be held from 1 to 5 November. The author became famous in Italy thanks to BJ Alexa Boys’ Love opera that has had great success all over the world.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

J-POP Manga announces Mingwa at Lucca Comics & Games 2023

From Korea, the author of BJ Alex will be in Italy for the first time on the occasion of the awaited Tuscan event

Milan, 7 September 2023. Sculpted abs, mask, persuasive voice. The Broadcast Jockey most loved by Boy’s Love lovers arrives in Lucca!

After announcing the presence of Tony Valente at the fair, today in live Twitch on the Lucca Comics & Games channels, in the company of the streamer Kafkanya, J-POP Manga announces another international guest!

From South Korea, the author of BJ Alex: Mingwa!

Born on the Lezhin webcomic platform and published in volume after the great success online, BJ Alex is the revelation series of Mingwa and one of the most original works of the BL genre, with readers worldwide.

Lonely, shy and a little frustrated, Dong-gyun has only one great outlet in life: every evening at 10 pm he never misses a live broadcast from his favorite cam-boy, the BJ (broadcaster) Alex, a young man who loves to share network the image of her beautiful body (but not her face) and the spicy stories of her sexual experiences. Until, after a night of partying with his friends, Dong-gyun realizes that his classmate Jiwon has a very familiar physique… is he really BJ Alex? And, if so, in his private life will he really be as his fans imagine him?

Mingwa will be in Lucca during the days of the fair and will meet readers for dedicated events and signing sessions.

Follow the social networks and the J-POP Manga website to stay updated on the rules and times of the signing sessions.