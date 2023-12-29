J-POP Manga presents the news arriving in the month of January 2024. Available from the next few weeks The Moon and Steel Of Daruma Matsuura, Noyu Girl by the author of Alice in Borderland and Zombie 100the single volume Nagahama to be, or not to be of the queen of the Boy's Love genre Scarlet Beriko, Yorha: Assault on Pearl Harbor 1 – A NieR:Automata Storyprequel to the famous post-apocalyptic video game.
Instead they continue with new volumes DanDaDan 10, Gaku 4, Insomniacs after school 8, The ship of Theseus 8, Medalist 5, Skip & Loafer 4 and others.
The Moon and Steel, Noyu Girl, Nagahama to be, or not to be by Scarlet Beriko, Yorha: Assault on Pearl Harbor 1 – A Story of Nier: Automata and much more!
Milan, 29 December 2023 — New year, new manga coming soon! In January J-POP Manga presents the long-awaited first volume of The Moon and Steel, the latest series by Daruma Matsuura, the author of the intense thriller Kasane. Against the backdrop of 1800s Japan, a samurai who cannot touch steel and a mysterious woman cross paths.
After Alice in Borderland and Zombie 100, Noyu Girl arrives in Italy, another surprising series by Haro Aso, available complete in an unmissable collector's box. “Noyu” is the Japanese term used to indicate hot springs hidden in the wilderness. No one in the world loves noyu more than Hibari Otaka, a girl ready to face any danger and extreme sport to reach the wildest thermal paradises in all of Japan.
The queen of the Boy's Love genre Scarlet Beriko returns with the single volume Nagahama to be, or not to be. And the first volume of Yorha arrives on the shelves: Assault on Pearl Harbor 1 – A story of Nier: Automata, prequel to the famous post-apocalyptic video game with millions of copies sold worldwide and available in anime version on Crunchyroll! Furthermore, to coincide with the release of the anime on Netflix, volume 12 of Dungeon Food will be available! Ready to face the next quest with a belly full of unprecedented culinary wizardry?
Among the most anticipated continuities, DanDaDan 10, Gaku 4, Insomniacs after school 8, La nave di Teseo 8, Medalist 5, Skip & Loafer 4 and much more arrive on the shelves!
More details below:
After the Epiphany, the brilliant Totonou Kuno returns to the crime scene with his unmistakable curly hair and an unparalleled love for curry in Don't Call it Mystery 4.
Will he be able to understand who the mysterious murderer is who is attacking the lives of the heirs of the Kariatsumari family?
And, coinciding with the release of the anime on Netflix, Dungeon Food 12 arrives in bookstores and comic shops! New adventures and other extravagant delicacies await the party in the dark underground of the dungeon.
Insomniacs After School 8, Kingdom 61, Medalist 5, Mononogatari 7, Skip & Loafer 4, Smile Down the Runway 18 and Super Lovers 14 continue.
January 17th
What could be worse for a samurai than not being able to handle the katana? Kounosuke Ryuudo is a very unlucky samurai, when in contact with his touch the steel deforms and ruins horribly. An extraordinary power which however represents a terrible curse for the poor warrior. But meeting a mysterious woman who offers herself to him as a wife could completely change his life…
The long-awaited first volume of The Moon and Steel by Daruma Matsuura, the author of the original thriller Kasane, will be available from January 17th.
Atom The Beginning 17, Black Joke 11, Call of the Night 12, Cara Sacchan 4 and the third volume of the Deluxe Collection Edition of Tokyo Ghoul continue.
January 24th
The genius of Haro Aso never ceases to amaze his readers and after Alice in Borderland and Zombie 100 J-POP Manga presents Noyu Girl!
A “noyu” is a natural thermal spring that flows in wild places, not yet visited by mass tourism. No one in the world loves the noyu more than Hibari Otaka, a girl who has made the search for these springs a real reason for living and who is willing to climb mountains, climb ice walls or throw herself into the depths of mysterious caves, even to bask in the most picturesque natural hot springs in all of Japan! Noyu Girl is a three-volume series and will be available from January 24th complete in an elegant collector's box.
The Ship of Theseus 8 arrives on the shelves, the penultimate chapter of the thriller full of twists and jumps in time written and illustrated by Toshiya Higashimoto. The resolution of the case is near, who will be the mysterious killer of the Otousu elementary school massacre and to what present will the numerous changes in the timeline lead?
DanDaDan 10, She and Her Watchdog 3, Oshi no Ko 12 and The War of Greedy Witches 4 continue.
January 31st
At the end of the month, Nagahama to be, or not to be will be released, the long-awaited new one-shot volume by the queen of Boy's Love Scarlet Beriko after Jackass! and Jealousy.
One day, after school, Nagisa notices that Issa, her longtime childhood friend, has skipped class again to work at the fish market. There, Nagisa sees him talking to a woman and this vision causes him an unexpected disturbance that she just can't hide. Against the romantic backdrop of a coastal city, with minds and bodies softened by the caresses of the sea breeze, could the relationship between the two high school students lead to something more than a friendship?
From January 31st in bookstores and comic shops Yorha: Assault on Pearl Harbor 1 – A Story of Nier: Automata, prequel to the very famous video game which has sold millions of copies all over the world.
Sanpo's rescue missions continue in the most beautiful mountains in Japan in Gaku 4.
The single volume of Noyu Girl 1 is released and Choujin to Hero 22 – New Edition.
