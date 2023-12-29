After the Epiphany, the brilliant Totonou Kuno returns to the crime scene with his unmistakable curly hair and an unparalleled love for curry in Don't Call it Mystery 4.

Will he be able to understand who the mysterious murderer is who is attacking the lives of the heirs of the Kariatsumari family?

And, coinciding with the release of the anime on Netflix, Dungeon Food 12 arrives in bookstores and comic shops! New adventures and other extravagant delicacies await the party in the dark underground of the dungeon.

Insomniacs After School 8, Kingdom 61, Medalist 5, Mononogatari 7, Skip & Loafer 4, Smile Down the Runway 18 and Super Lovers 14 continue.

January 17th

What could be worse for a samurai than not being able to handle the katana? Kounosuke Ryuudo is a very unlucky samurai, when in contact with his touch the steel deforms and ruins horribly. An extraordinary power which however represents a terrible curse for the poor warrior. But meeting a mysterious woman who offers herself to him as a wife could completely change his life…

The long-awaited first volume of The Moon and Steel by Daruma Matsuura, the author of the original thriller Kasane, will be available from January 17th.

Atom The Beginning 17, Black Joke 11, Call of the Night 12, Cara Sacchan 4 and the third volume of the Deluxe Collection Edition of Tokyo Ghoul continue.

January 24th

The genius of Haro Aso never ceases to amaze his readers and after Alice in Borderland and Zombie 100 J-POP Manga presents Noyu Girl!

A “noyu” is a natural thermal spring that flows in wild places, not yet visited by mass tourism. No one in the world loves the noyu more than Hibari Otaka, a girl who has made the search for these springs a real reason for living and who is willing to climb mountains, climb ice walls or throw herself into the depths of mysterious caves, even to bask in the most picturesque natural hot springs in all of Japan! Noyu Girl is a three-volume series and will be available from January 24th complete in an elegant collector's box.