J-POP Manga took advantage of the first day of COMICON Naples 2023 to announce some of the new features coming in the coming months. At the moment there are four novelties unveiled by the publishing house, which however has anticipated the release of new announcements in the coming days.

The works that we will see arriving in Italy in the coming months are:

Blue Giant Supreme by Shinichi Ishizuka

by Shinichi Ishizuka Guide to the manga by Osamu Tezuka

by Osamu Tezuka Watashi no Otto wa Reitouko ni Nemutte Iru by Misaki Yazuki, Hyaku Takara

by Misaki Yazuki, Hyaku Takara Taiyou to Tsuki no Hagane by Daruma Matsuura

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

Naples Comicon 2023: J-POP Manga surprisingly announces some titles arriving in the coming months Milan, 28 April 2023. The first day of Napoli Comicon, after the panel The Wonders of Blue Giant dedicated to the award-winning jazz manga by Shinichi Ishizuka, J-POP Manga surprisingly announces some titles to be released in the coming months: Blue Giant Supreme, Guide to the manga Of Osamu Tezuka and so on. And that's not all! Other announcements are expected in the next days of the fair.

by Shinichi Ishizuka

5 volumes – COMPLETE SERIES

DELUXE Editions 15×21 The Blue Giant saga continues with SUPREME, the sequel set in Europe, in a Deluxe Edition. Dai Miyamoto’s unstoppable passion took him all the way to Europe. Having landed in Munich, Germany, the young saxophonist will make use of his passion and determination to overcome any linguistic, social or musical obstacle. “I will become the best jazz player in the world!” Guide to the manga

by Osamu Tezuka

Single Volume A guide full of enthusiasm, information and advice on the creation of manga directly from the pen of Osamu Tezuka, the God of Manga who revolutionized the media. This volume is an important document on the manga god’s favorite drawing techniques and tricks of the trade, as well as the definitive guide for generations of mangaka after him. Watashi no Otto wa Reitouko ni Nemutte Iru

by Misaki Yazuki, Hyaku Takara

One volume – COMPLETE SERIES A chilling thriller between supernatural and psychological mystery! For two years, Natsuna has been the victim of the abuses of Ryo, her violent and moody husband who, after the wedding, revealed her true nature. Tired of enduring, on a summer day, Natsuna kills Ryo and decides to hide his body in the freezer, thus finding her longed-for freedom. The next day, ready to face a new life, Natsuna starts cooking to celebrate her newfound independence until Ryo shows up at her kitchen door, asking her what she’s having for breakfast. Taiyou to Tsuki no Hagane

by Daruma Matsuura

6 volumes – CURRENT SERIES A new historical work by Daruma Matsuura, the author of the intense “Kasane”. The story of a samurai without honor and hope set in the Edo period. Konosuke Ryudo is a low-ranking samurai who cannot find dignity in life or even in death. Unable to wield a katana due to a strange curse that bends metal when in contact with his skin, in desperation, he tries to be honorably killed in a duel… failing. Resigned to a death without honor, a mysterious woman’s sudden marriage proposal will change his fate forever.

