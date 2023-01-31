J-POP Manga announced all the upcoming news and manga that we will be able to buy during the month of February 2023. Among the new arrivals we find the first volume of Ice Guy & Cool Girlmanga by Miyuki Tonogayabut also the first volume of Choujin Xnew work by Sui Ishida which will be available in Italy from March 1st.

It will come to an end in February Blue Giant, the work dedicated to jazz of which an animated transposition will soon be made will close with the fifth volume. Also continue My Dress-Up Darling – Bisque Doll with the arrival of the eighth volume in deluxe editionwhich will include a 32-page color booklet.

Let’s find out all the February news together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

Editions BD and J-POP Manga present the February releases

In February in bookshops, comic shops and online stores many awaited news: Blue Giant 5, Tokyo Revengers Character Book 2, Dance Dance Danseur 11, Ice Guy & Cool Girl 1, My Dress-Up Darling – Bisque Doll 8 Deluxe Edition, Rent A Girlfriend 13, A Cruel God Reigns 1, Staygold 1, Choujin X 1, Mononogatari 1 and much more.

February 8th

Yukinori manages to get on stage at So Blue. Thanks to his performance, the doors of the most important Japanese jazz club are opened for the trio formed by him, Dai and Tamada. But when everything seems to be going right, the irreparable happens. Ready to discover the last chapter of Blue Giant with vol. 5? February 8 will also be available Tokyo Avengers 23available individually and in the Collection box Tokyo Avengers Pack 2together with Tokyo Avengers Character Book 2: a new unmissable collection box for all shonen fans of the moment, containing special gadgets.

Dance Dance Danseur 11, Radiation House 11, Smile Down The Runway 10 and Hiraeth 1 continue.

February 15th

The awaited romantic comedy will be available on February 15th Ice Guy & Cool Girl 1! Himuro, descendant of a snow woman, and the beautiful Fuyutsuki work together every day. When he gets embarrassed, he risks causing a blizzard to break out in the office, while she doesn’t understand his own feelings: this is how this new sweet romantic comedy begins. Another eagerly awaited release will be thedeluxe edition Of My Dress-Up Darling – Bisque Doll 8! The eighth volume of the cosplay, sewing and heart-pounding love comedy (with a very successful anime!). Volume 8 will be available individually and with the attachedillustration booklet of 32 color pages, available in all sales channels. Come back Blood Bank with the first volume of the second season, Alice In Borderland 7the webcomic among the most read in the world: Lore Olympus 3but also I am a hero 11, Rent a Girlfriend 13, Bj Alex 12, Fenrir 3.

For Edizioni BD, Dada Adventure, the successful Euromanga fantasy series created by Alessandro Starace and Leonardo Berghella, is back in the bookstore; after the release of the box that collects the first six volumes, vol. 4.

February 22nd

Secretly going out in the middle of the night to meet the girl who occupies your thoughts, that familiar landscape, seen at night seems so different: it is the story of two high school students Isaki and Ganta who, between doubts and fears, find their special place: the February 22 will be available in bookstores, comics and online stores the second volume of Insomniacs After School 2.

They continue Kemono Jihen 15, Mission: Yozakura Family 10, Kingdom 56, Chocolatier – chocolate for a broken heart 7 and Hiraeth 2.

1st March

It grows there Moto Hagio Collectionthe series dedicated to sensei with A Cruel God Reigns! The awaited work of Moto Hagio, winner of the first edition of the Osamu Tezuka Cultural Award for Excellence, collected in 10 volumes, will be available from March 1st.

The long-awaited new hit by the author of will also be available on March 1st Tokyo Ghoul, Choujin X 1! Despite their seemingly opposite characters, second-year high schoolers Azuma Higashi and Tokio Kurohara share a strong bond of friendship. Azuma is an excellent student, he is skilled in fighting and his values ​​lead him to oppose the injustices taking place in the city. Tokyo, on the other hand, does not listen in class and lazes around, and even when it comes to fighting, he prefers to be a spectator. However, there are opponents that not even Azuma would be able to face: the Choujins, human beings with supernatural powers, responsible for the devastation that marks the area of ​​Japan in which the two boys live like a scar.

Also among the news of March 1st Mononogatari 1, whose anime is already available! When a spirit enters the world of humans, it can possess an old object and assume a human form, taking the name of tsukumogami. These spirits can be gentle or violent, in which case the Saenome clan helps send them back to avert disaster. Hyouma is a member of the clan, but he is overwhelmed by an exasperated hatred for spirits, which exposes him to the danger of causing supernatural catastrophes in the act of duty. A new volume of the Osamushi Collection with The Crater and a sweet family tale arrives on the relationship between adults and teenagers, between school comedy, slice of life and boy’s love: Stay Gold 1!

They continue: Tokyo Revengers 24, Yarichin Bitch Club 5, The four brothers Yuzuki 5 and for BD Editions: Dada Adventure, with vol. 5.