J-POP reminds us that this month it will debut in Italy CANIS – Dear Mr. Rainthe author’s debut manga boys’ love Zakk. The self-contained volume, which will continue with Dear Mr. Hatter in the coming months, it will go on sale at a price of € 6.90. The plot:

Kutsuna Satoru is a talented craftsman, owner of a hat workshop. One day on his way he finds an unconscious boy who helps and welcomes into his home. Kashiba Ryou is a young man of Japanese origin who grew up in New York, where he lived by his wits. Satoru, in search of an assistant, hires him for a short time, during which he discovers that not only is Ryou younger than he appears, but that he has come to Japan “only to die”.

J-POP Manga presents author Zakk’s anticipated debut work: CANIS Dear Mr. Rain “In that world, by touching someone’s head once, a halo appears on it and the person goes to heaven. But by touching it twice gently, the halo disappears and the person comes back to life. When I was little … her grandmother often read me illustrated books. One in particular had a profound effect on me. Since then, in fact every time I see something broken or damaged. I give him two gentle strokes on the head without even thinking about it … “ Milan, February 4, 2022: On February 9, the boy’s love work by newcomer Zakk, Canis Dear Mr. Rain, arrives in bookstores, comic shops and online stores. Kutsuna Satoru is a talented craftsman, owner of a hat workshop. One day on his way he finds an unconscious boy who helps and welcomes into his home. Kashiba Ryou is a young man of Japanese origin who grew up in New York, where he lived by his wits. Satoru, in search of an assistant, hires him for a short time, during which he discovers that not only is Ryou younger than he appears to be, but that he has come to Japan “only to die”. Once the work is finished, the two greet each other with melancholy and Satoru, once alone, realizes that he feels something towards the boy, but the paths of the two are destined to meet again … Ryou in fact is preparing to carry out his last assignment, assigned to him by an important figure of the American underworld, ready to achieve his goal: to be rewarded with his own death. From February 9, the long-awaited single volume Canis Dear Mr. Rain, the story of Kutsuna & Kashiba which will continue in the coming months with Dear Mr. Hatter, a work that consists of 2 volumes, every two months. Canis – Dear Mr. Rain

by Zakk 5 Volumes – Series In Progress

Format – 12X16.9 – Bross. With Sovracc. Pages – 160, B&W + Color

Price – € 6.90

Source: J-POP Manga