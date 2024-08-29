J-POP Manga announces that the miniseries is coming Badducks Of Toryūmon Takeda. A cyborg-man, the last survivor of a non-human species and a mysterious baby found in a suitcase embark on a thrilling escape from the Yakuza.

An overwhelming action comedy between thriller, family comedy and science fiction, an adventure in four volumes collected in an elegant collector’s box set that will be available in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores starting from Wednesday September 4th. More details are available below.

J-POP Manga presents Toryumon Takeda’s Badducks

A fun action series with sci-fi undertones that you can read in one sitting

A cyborg-man, the last survivor of a non-human species, and a mysterious baby found in a suitcase embark on a wild road trip to escape the Yakuza…

It will be in bookshelf, comic book store And in everyone The store online to start from the 4 September the miniseries Badducks Of Toryūmon Takeda.

Morgan Gray is not what you would call a lucky man. At the age of ten, he became an orphan and has had to fend for himself his entire life. When he turns thirty, just as he is about to propose to his girlfriend, the mob tracks him down for a large debt left by his parents. To pay it off, he sells his organs and undergoes an experimental surgery that transforms him into a sort of cyborg. Sentenced to a miserable life in the service of criminals, he meets Lisa, the last of his race, and together they put into practice an escape plan. On the way to freedom, the two steal a suitcase full of money, but inside they find, to their great surprise, a child! With the mafia on their tail, this strange trio begins a twelve-year long escape…

Influenced in style by the unmistakable trait of Katsuya Terada (Blood: The Last Vampire), Toryūmon Takeda He made his debut with a wide-ranging manga by publishing it Badducks! This overwhelming adventure in four volumes It is the author’s first series to be translated into Italian and will be available in its entirety in a neat and elegant volume. box set from collection. A must-read story from the talent of a promising new name in the manga world!

