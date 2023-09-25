J-POP Manga announced the arrival of the promotion Back to School dedicated to the beloved works of Osamu Tezuka. From September 30th and throughout the month of October all those who purchase two volumes of the Osamushi Collection at the points of sale participating in the initiative they will receive a free tote bag inspired by The Phoenix.

Back to School with J-POP Manga From September 30th the exclusive Fenice tote bag will be free with two volumes of the Osamushi Collection Milan, 25 September 2023. With the resumption of school it is a must to pick up the classics that made history! From September 30th the operation starts Back to School: with the purchase of two volumes of the necklace Osamushi Collection dedicated to the father of the manga Osamu Tezuka J-POP Manga pays homage to readers with an exclusive tote bag inspired by The Phoenix, one of the master’s most iconic works recently landed on the Disney + platform in its animated adaptation. Complimentary tote bags will be available Alone in participating comic shops from September 30th for the entire month of October while supplies last. An opportunity not to be missed to rediscover the masterpieces of the manga god and always carry a piece of history with you! Find out if your trusted comic shop is among the participating comic shops consulting the map. Tag on social media and invite friends to participate and discover the great manga classics. #JPOPBacktoschool

Source: J-POP Manga