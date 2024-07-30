J-POP Manga has revealed all the new works and manga in continuation that we will be able to purchase during the month of August 2024Among the novelties of this very hot month we find Oshi no Ko – My Star. The Novel: Spicathe first evening star that will be available both individually and as part of the B-Komachi Collection Box. The latter will also include theVariant edition of volume 14 of the manga and a dress-up doll of Ruby Hoshino.

In the hottest and most holiday-filled month of the year, the latest from J-POP Manga they don’t stop! The month of August will give readers many unpublished series and new chapters of the most beloved stories.

For fans of Oshi no Ko – My Star the long-awaited novel of the series arrives in bookstores and comic book stores at the end of the month: Oshi no Ko – My Star. The Novel: Spica, the First Star of the EveningThe volume will be available both individually and within the exclusive B-Komachi Collection Box together with thevariant edition of the volume 14 of the manga and the dress up doll Of Ruby Hoshino.

After the anime’s release on Netflix, the manga hits the shelves Good Night World Of Uru Okabethe sci-fi thriller series set in the virtual reality of the video game Planet. In constant conflict with each other in the real world, the members of the Arima family get along well within the game. This delicate balance, however, remains because each of them does not know the identities of the other players. But what would happen if they discovered the truth?

The thriller enters the J-POP Manga catalog Chaos Gamefirst serialized work of Daiki Yamazakiwinner of the Four Seasons Grand Prize of the 2020 winter contest organized by the magazine “Afternoon”. What begins as a journalistic investigation leads the journalist Ran Suzuki to investigate far more dangerous mysteries that have to do with supernatural events, strange symbols and dark sects.

The hilarious action series is coming out at the end of the month, in a box set Badducks Of Toryūmon Takeda. An orphan with huge debts to the Yakuza submits himself to a risky scientific experiment… and gains incredible strength! He uses the opportunity to gain his freedom, but a series of unfortunate events make his escape much more complicated than expected.

The most substantial and complex series created by the queen of modern shojo ends in August Motorcycle Hagio with the tenth and final volume Of A Cruel God Reigns.

Furthermore, the news continues Inazuma & Romance – Love at First Sight 2, Studio Cabana 4, Knitwear 3, The Dangers in My Heart 6, Zombie 100 – One Hundred Things to Do Before You Die 15 and so on!

August 7th

The first Wednesday of the month, the tenth and conclusive volume Of A Cruel God Reignsthe longest and most complex series of Motorcycle Hagiothe undisputed godmother of modern shojo.

With the release of the third volume of Tales of Reincarnation in Maydare The adventures of the little witch Makia continue, torn between the magical world of Maydare and the recurring dreams in which she dresses up as a simple Japanese high school student and endlessly relives her murder at the hands of a mysterious individual…

After the box set release, the individual volumes become available Summer Ghost 2 And Tokyo Higoro – Day by Day 2.

They continue Hirayasumi 6, Initial D 10, Mission: Yozakura Family 19, Re:Zero – Starting life in another world 8 And Studio Cabana 4.

August 21st

The Italian edition arrives on Wednesday 21st August Good Night Worldthe manga that inspired theanimated adaptation streaming on NetflixThe five-volume series will be released complete in an elegant collector’s box.

The Arimas are a severely dysfunctional family. Two brothers who don’t speak to each other. A father despised by his children. A mother who is always absent. Unbeknownst to each other, each of them takes refuge inside the innovative virtual reality video game “Planet” and, ironically, in the shoes of their respective characters, they manage to behave like a

happy family. But when the video game dimension of Planet begins to enter the real world, things risk getting very bad. And, as if all this were not enough, the video game hides a computer virus capable of threatening the life of the players and that has to do with the mysterious operation Good Night World…

Kana Sakuragi still has a lot to learn to do her job as a new employee at a dynamic start-up…of magical girls! After the simultaneous release of volumes 1 and 2 of Magilumiere – Magical Girls Inc.arrives in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores third volume of the series.

It will be on the shelves from August 21st. second volume of the miniseries The Essence of a Muse Of Aya Fuminoalready available as a complete series in a collector’s box, and the sexiest sci-fi saga ever concludes with the release of World’s End Harem 18.

They continue Devillady 9, Don’t Call It Mystery 7, Akebi’s School Uniform 11, Monogatari 10 And The Dangers in My Heart 6.

August 28th

The long-awaited will be available in bookstores and comic shops during the last week of August Oshi No Ko – My Star. The Novel: Spica, the First Star of the Eveningwritten by the author of the series, Aka Akasakaand from Hajime Tanaka with covers and illustrations by the designer Mengo Yokoyari. The novel enriches the story of the manga by telling a crucial moment in the past of the protagonist, the idol Ai Hoshino, with the addition of some unpublished short stories. The volume will be sold both individually and in the exclusive B-Komachi Collection Box in bundle With the’variant edition of the volume 14 of the manga and the dress up doll Of Ruby Hoshino.

Strange symbols and murders caused by bizarre paranormal phenomena… A journalistic investigation into the collusion between politics and the mafia turns into an even more risky investigation that borders on the supernatural…

The first volume of will be available from the end of August Chaos Gamean engaging new thriller series from Daiki Yamazakialready winner of the Four Seasons Grand Prize of the 2020 winter contest organized by the magazine “Afternoon”.

Ran Suzuki, a journalist thirsty for justice, obtains evidence linking a politician to the underworld. But “something” even more dangerous than organized crime begins to hunt her…

Remaining in the action genre, but with less horror tones and decidedly more ironic and light-hearted, it arrives on the shelves Badducks Of Toryūmon Takedaminiseries in four volumes collected in a collector’s box.

Morgan Gray, an orphan since childhood, has always been used to getting by on his own in the most difficult situations. Things get complicated, however, when he discovers that he has to pay the Yakuza a large debt left by his parents. Without a penny, his only hope of finding the amount he needs is to be a guinea pig for an experimental surgery. At the end of the experiment, Morgan wakes up with a tube in his neck, but also with exceptional strength that could allow him to easily escape! Thus begins a long race for freedom…

Between games of glances and allusive dialogues, the tension between the beautiful Sumire and her repeating classmate Reo rises to the stars in second volume Of Inazuma & Romance – Love at First Sight! What is Reo’s secret? And is it just mutual attraction that gives the two boys the feeling of having known each other forever? What started as a classic shojo could have some unexpected twists…

They continue Akane Banashi 7, Choujin X 9, Girl Crush 4, Don’t Torment Me, Nagatoro! 19, Overlord – The Novel 12, Rent a Girlfriend 22, Zombie 100 – One Hundred Things to Do Before You Die 15.