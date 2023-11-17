BD & J-POP Manga Editions at Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2023

From Friday 24th to Sunday 26th November the Milanese publishing house will be at the fair with many new features and an exceptional guest from the Land of the Rising Sun

Milan, 16 November 2023 — The last weekend of November is dedicated to nerd passions! Milan Games Week & Cartoomics, the Milanese event dedicated to the world of comics and gamers, returns to the Milan Fair at RHO.

Edizioni BD and J-POP Manga will be present in style at Stand E09 F05 in Pavilion 11 with many eagerly awaited news and an exceptional guest!

As announced in the summer, he will be a guest of J-POP Manga at the fair Shinichi Ishizuka, the acclaimed author of the Blue Giant series set in the world of jazz and Gaku, a declaration of love for the mountains and mountaineering. The author will meet fans at the stand during the signing session times and will participate in an exclusive showcase in the company of Georgia Cocchi Pontalti.

For the occasion, Blue Giant Supreme 1 will make its debut at the fair, the first volume of the new narrative arc of Blue Giant set in Europe.

The Blue Giant saga continues with a new exciting chapter, as passionate and painful as a jazz saxophone solo. Dai Miyamoto’s unstoppable love for music took him to Europe, with the aim of starting a band and establishing himself on the international stage. Having landed in Munich, Germany, the young saxophonist will have to rely on his determination to overcome any obstacle, be it linguistic, social or musical. “I will become the best jazz player in the world!”

Also available at the J-POP Manga brand will be Tokyo Revengers 31, the latest highly anticipated volume of the series, The Ship of Theseus 7, The Way of the Apron – the Homemade Yakuza 11, Shadows House 13 and Zombie 100 13. And it doesn’t end here! Next to the J-POP Manga stand you will find many activities and photo opportunities inspired by the titles

most popular at the moment which will be revealed in detail in the next few days on the official channels of the publishing house.

For Edizioni BD, the Italian artist Luca Casalanguida, designer of the new BOOM!Studios Oswald catalogue, is participating in the Milanese event. The Problem of the Murderer’s Corpse, previewed at the fair, written by Eisner Award-nominated screenwriter Christopher Cantwell.

Also on stand to meet readers will be: Roberto Recchioni with the Deluxe volume dedicated to Battaglia; Daniele Turturici, designer of Turtle & Nova, a Webtoon success recently released on paper; Davide Minciaroni with the third and final volume of Graveyard Kids and Leonardo Berghella, designer of Dada Adventure with the new volume 8.

There will also be Caterina Bonomelli, author of Sottopelle 1 and 2, and Alessandro Ripane with the incredible but true story of Did you steal this drawing too? and JiokE with his latest volume of visceral horror I Want Your Heart.

Briar 1 by Christopher Cantwell will also make its debut at the fair, a dark fantasy retelling of the story of Sleeping Beauty.

Follow the Edizioni BD website and social networks to find out the days and times of the authors’ signing sessions!

WHERE TO FIND US

Fiera Milano – Pavilion 11 Stand E09 and F05

THE EVENTS OF BD & J-POP MANGA EDITIONS

Saturday 25 November

1.30pm

Heroes Stage

J-POP Show

With Georgia Cocchi Pontalti and Alucyel

J-POP Manga presents the news of its Manga catalog – with Georgia Cocchi Pontalti and Lucia Appollonio AKA Alucyel.

Sunday 26 November

10.30 am

Heroes Stage

BD Show Editions

With Luca Casalanguida, JiokE, Leonardo Berghella, Daniele Turturici, Davide Minciaroni, Caterina Bonomelli and Mogiko

Dario Sicchio, chief editor of Edizioni BD, presents the authors and the news of the past and future season for Edizioni BD.

3.30pm

Heroes Stage

Showcase – Shinichi Ishizuka With Georgia Cocchi Pontalti

The opportunity to deepen your knowledge of sensei Shinichi Ishizuka, author of the Blue Giant musical saga and Gaku’s extraordinary high-altitude adventures.

Between sketches, questions and discussions in the company of Georgia Cocchi Pontalti.