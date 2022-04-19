J-POP Manga has revealed all the details on the conferences and manga that he will present at the Comicon 2022which will be held in Naples from 22 to 25 April. The publishing house will have two stands during the event: lo Stand 2 AE 07 Pad. 2 – Publishers and it Stand J-POP 10 A 04 Pad. Asian Village. Among the works that will make their debut during the fair we find Mermaid Prince and the new edition of I Am a Hero.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release issued by the publishing house.

BD and J-POP Manga editions at Comicon 2022: Guests, previews and events!

Milan, 19 April 2022: At the stand J-POP Manga (Stand J-POP 10 A 04 Pad. Asian Village) there are lots of news, guest authors and absolute previews await you. Together with the highly anticipated new edition of I Am a Herothe slice of life arrives Mermaid Prince and there will be no shortage of the biggest J-POP hits like Hanako kun – The seven mysteries of Kamome Academy, Komi Can’t Communicatethe recent and much appreciated Dance Dance Danseur, My Dress up darling Bisque Dollthe romantic comedy that has climbed the charts and is a world premiere Blue Period 10, Buddha 3, Tokyo Revengers 14 and so on!

For BD editions will be available in preview Something is Killing the Children 4 – Me and my monster! with the fourth volume we discover the origins of Erica Slaughter, the ferocious monster-slayer of the House of Massacre! But also The besieged by Stefano Nardella and Vicenzo Bizzarri, Seven Secrets 2 by Tom Taylor and Daniele Di Nicuolo, the first graphic novel by the young Roberto D’Agnano, TrapKid and after the great success of Pazzia, it arrives The House of the Chicks from JiokE. It will also be available Graveyard Kids 2 by Davide Minciaroni, in a regular version and with a special fair jacket variant by Agnese Innocente!

Among the guests of BD and J-POP Manga editions: Werther’s Ivy (Something is killing the Children and Il Corvo: Memento Mori), Roberto D’agnano (TrapKid), Giovanni “JiokE” of the Gold (Madness and the House of the Chicks), Vicenzo Bizzarri (designer of Gli Assediati, written by Stefano Nardella), Davide Minciaroni (Graveyard kids 2), Guido Brualdi (Season), Dario Sicchio (Black Rock) e Fran De Martino (The White Widow).

Also among the guests will be Federico Fabbri and Francesco Catelani, authors of Tristerio and Vanglorio, candidate for Micheluzzi Awards in the category Best Comic And Best Screenplaytogether with the work of Delia Parise, The Disqualified candidate in the category Best First Work. To the Press Comicon (foreign and international works): Book tour. The author meets his audience by Andi Watson for Edizioni BD, nominated as Best Graphic Novel Foreigner And Stray by Keigo Shinzo, like Best Foreign Series for J-POP Manga.

After the great success in the Fabbrica del Vapore in Milan, it will be possible to visit Manga Heroes, the exhibition curated by Jacopo C. Buranelli, also in Naples thanks to the collaboration between the MANN – National Archaeological Museum of Naples, Comicon and J-POP Manga. On the way Manga Heroes. The heroes and myths on the slopes of the volcano it will be possible to find a special selection of works (about one hundred and thirty original tables, animation cells, helmets, toys and rare objects), the heroes of Japanese comics are compared with the mythical characters of antiquity.

Manga Heroes. The heroes and myths on the slopes of the volcano is scheduled in the Sala del Plastico di Pompei del MANN from 21 April to 19 September 2022. At this link more info and tickets.

Where you will find us:

At the 2022 edition of Comicon in Naples, Edizioni BD and J-POP Manga will be present with two stands:

BD and J-POP Manga editions Stand 2 AE 07 Pad. 2 – Publishers

J-POP Manga Stand J-POP 10 A 04 Pad. Asian Village

Events:

Friday 22 April

Manga Heroes. The great exhibition on the history of anime and manga

Hiroba Meeting Room (Hall 10, Asian Village)

18 hours

The long history of manga is made up of masterpieces, great artists and world successes. The great exhibition dedicated to the history of manga and anime, set up at the MANN in Naples and organized by J-POP in collaboration with Comicon, told by its curator. Jacopo Costa Buranelli (J-POP Manga editorial director and curator of the exhibition), Paolo Giulierini, Director of the National Archaeological Museum of Naples, moderated by Antonio di Napoli.

J-POP Manga Presents – Crunchyroll Anime Party: Dance Dance Danseur Special!

Italy room

5 pm

Screening of the first and second episode of Dance Dance Danseur, the anime – inspired by the manga published by J-POP – produced by the MAPPA studio, already author of numerous successful animated series such as Kakegurui. The event is organized in collaboration with Crunchyroll Italia.

Saturday 23 April

Live Tour Manga Heroes on Twitch!

9 o’clock

Live from MANN, for the Twitch live tour of the Manga Heroes exhibition scheduled at the National Archaeological Museum of Naples from 21 April to 19 September to tell heroes and myths in a path that unites East and West. With Jacopo Costa Buranelli (J-POP Manga editorial director and Manga Heroes curator), Fabio Bortolotti (Kenobit), Luca Molinaro (Mangaka96), Marta Lopapa & Martina Bianchi (Nipponotes) on the Twitch channel of kenobisboch, J-POP Manga and Comicon .

Edizioni BD presents BD Next: the promises of Italian comics

Patience Room

2 pm

Edizioni BD presents at Comicon three new promises of Italian comics: Vincenzo Bizzarri with the criminal South with noir shades of Gli Assediati, Roberto D’Agnano and his cheeky Trapkid who continues his invasion from social media to print media, and Davide Minciaroni with the second volume of spaghetti shonen, Graveyard Kids 2. Fabio Bortolotti Kenobit and Giovanni Marinovich, art director of Edizioni BD, moderate the event.

To all of Romcom. From manga to anime: the success of romantic comedies

Italy room

16 hours

Thanks to J-POP Manga an exclusive contribution from the author of Rent a Girlfriend, Reiji Miyajima! With the screening of the first episode of My Dress Up Darling Bisque Doll and to follow the first episode of The Quintessential Quintuplets, anime inspired by the homonymous manga written and drawn by Negi Haruba.

Boys Love Talk: Why is talking about BL to the general public so difficult?

Hiroba Meeting Room (Hall 10, Asian Village)

5 pm

Boys Love is a genre that continues to attract readers, the titles increase, the variety is always wider and the interest of the publishing houses shows no signs of diminishing! But how is it being received by the community? How can you best communicate through social media? With Georgia Cocchi Pontalti (Marketing Manager J-POP Manga) Laura Di Molfetta (@le_tsundoku) and Luigi Nunziante (@iamlewisherald).

Sunday 24th April

The taste of readers

Hiroba Meeting Room (Hall 10, Asian Village)

2 pm

What is the “model” reader of Japanese comics in the 1920s? What genres do you prefer? What stories? And what preferences among the many authors? Together with the publisher J-POP Manga, with Georgia Cocchi Pontalti (Marketing Manager, J-POP Manga) Sommobuta, Domenico Guastafierro (@Cavernadiplatone), Maurizio Iorio (@ Kirio1984) discuss it. Moderated by Alessandro Falciatore (Animeclick).