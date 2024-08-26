On the occasion of the anniversary of its first release in cinemas, J-POP Manga announces the arrival in bookstores and comic shops in autumn of the storyboard of the movie Your Name.the masterpiece of Makoto Shinkai!

An unmissable collection of preparatory drawings, accompanied by captions, that were used to design all the most iconic and beloved scenes of the film. The volume is also enriched by extra content and an exclusive interview with the author.

It was released in Japanese theaters on August 26, 2016. Your Name. Of Makoto Shinkaia film destined to make the history of animation! From that day on Your Name. conquered not only the Japanese public, but also the spectators Of All The worldovertaking for box office salesoutside Japan, the film The enchanted city Of haha Miyazaki.

Now Italian readers will be able to discover the making of this masterpiece! On the occasion of the anniversary of its first release in theaters, J-POP Manga is happy to announce the arrival in bookshelf And comic book store in fall of the unmissable storyboard of the film, that is, the sequence of preparatory drawings, accompanied by captions, which were used to design all the most iconic and beloved scenes of the film. The volume is also enriched by contents extra and from a interview exclusive to the author.

There magic Of Your Name. come back to shine in This prestigious volume That collects the whole storyboard of the film, made by the legendary screenwriter and director Makoto Shinkai. A window into the creative process that gave life to one of the most influential and popular animated films, with in addition, in appendix, an in-depth, unpublished interview with the author. A volume essential For everyone The enthusiasts Of souls, drawing And cartoons, For discover as is born a masterpiece.

Starting from the universe of Your Name. have been published by J-POP Manga the novel Your Name. Kimi no na wa, Your Name. The manga, Your Name. The Official Visual Guide and also Your Name – Another Side: Earthbound (both in the novel form and in its manga adaptation), that is, the events of the film told from the point of view of the other characters in the story.

Of the large production of Makoto Shinkai they also came out under the brand J-POP the novels The garden from the words, 5cm to the second, There voice from the Stars, Beyond the clouds – The place promised us, Weathering with you, THE Children That they chase the Stars – Voyage towards Agartha and the novel based on his latest box office success, Suzume.