J-POP Manga announced one of the manga series most requested by readers following the great success of the anime, available in streaming on Crunchyroll: this is the hilarious “harem comedy” The 100 girls who love you very, very, very, very much Of Nakamura Rikito and Nozawa Yukiko.

The release of the first of 18 volumes, in progress, is scheduled for this fall. More details below.

The hilarious "harem comedy", nominated for the Next Manga Award and Manga Taisho, will be available in the autumn in the Italian edition:

by Nakamura Rikito and Nozawa Yukiko

18 Volumes – CURRENT SERIES Rentaro Aijo asked out a hundred girls, but each time, unfortunately for him, he was rejected. Dejected and looking for guidance on what to do, he decides to seek comfort in prayer and, to his own surprise, the answer he seeks comes from none other than the god of love! The deity has some excellent news for Rentaro: the two spades he received were an oversight on the part of the god and the boy is indeed destined to find his soul mate… a hundred times over. There’s just one small problem: if Rentaro doesn’t reciprocate the feelings of each of the hundred girls who fall in love with him, they will end up badly!

