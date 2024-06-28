J-POP Manga announces the arrival of Cyfandir Chroniclesspin-off of the famous Radiant Of Tony Valente. The first volume of this work, edited by Naokuren and Valente himself will be available soon in Italy. More details are available below.

J-POP Manga Announces Tony Valente and Naokuren’s Cyfandir Chronicles

The Radiant spin-off arrives in Italian!

The universe of Radiant is enriched with new stories!

J-POP Manga is proud to announce the next publication in Italy of Cyfandir Chroniclesthe spin-off of the series Tony Valente which won over readers all over the world and also bewitched Japan with a successful anime adaptation created for none other than NHK, the Japanese public radio and television service!

It will now be possible to immerse yourself in the world of again Radiant with an exciting new adventure that will shed light on the mysteries surrounding the Caillte Forest and bring unforgettable new characters onto the scene!

As always, there will be a contribution to the screenplay of this new spin-off story Tony Valentewhile the drawings will be by the very young talent Naokuren. A novelty that fans of Radiant they won’t be able to miss it!

More details below:

Cyfandir Chronicles

by Tony Valente and Naokuren

1 volume – ONGOING SERIES

After the Knights-Warlocks defeated the Inquisition, the forest of Caillte lost its timeless nature. From its depths, hordes of “woodlanders” pour out, completely disoriented, those who have lost themselves there over the centuries. Now that Crown Princess Ocoho has demolished the taboo on the nature of infections, all the orphans of Caillte join the ranks of the Knights-Warlocks, but is this really a good thing? Aquill, a young woodlander who has been out for a few months, does not want to become a Knight-Warlock: the only thing that keeps him at the castle is the goal of finding his little sister Tân, who disappeared in the forest of Caillte because of him…