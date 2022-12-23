Before we leave for the holiday season, J-POP Manga announces five new titles arriving in 2023: Ottoman, Nude Model, My World, My Pokémon – Satoshi Tajiritwo new volumes of the Osamushi Collectionthe series dedicated to the god of manga, Osamu Tezuka: Rise up, humanity! and Mako, Rumi & Chii.

Milan, December 23, 2022 — On the occasion of the holidays, J-POP Manga announces five new titles planned for 2023; with a greeting video for readers, the Milanese publisher announces the publication of Ottoman, Nude Model, My world, my Pokémon – Satoshi Tajiri, two new volumes of the Osamushi Collection, the series dedicated to the god of manga, Osamu Tezuka : Rise Up, Humanity!, Mako, Rumi & Chii and the release of new titles within the digital catalog. Here are more details:

ottoman

By Shinnosuke Kanazawa

5 volumes – complete series

Souya Gomi is a 28-year-old man who has been working as a designer in a confectionary company for five years, but his true dream is to draw manga. The only joy in his day is coming home to his wife Yuka.

Then their existence is completely turned upside down: a meteorite brings strange life forms to Earth and one of these beings attacks Yuka. Souya is involved in a serious car accident and an alien spirit takes over his lifeless body, giving him incredible superpowers to protect his beloved … and humanity.

A story of superheroes moved by love, aliens and spectacular battles that will surprise you with its extraordinary designs and find them out of the box!

Nude Model

By Tsubasa Yamaguchi

Single volume

From the author of Blue Period, Tsubasa Yamaguchi, comes an unprecedented collection of short stories. Art is still the protagonist in the story that gives its name to the anthology: in Nude Model two classmates a lot

several get closer because of a bet, but things won’t go quite as the hooligan Omose expected… In the other stories of the volume, we will discover the darker sides of sensei Yamaguchi’s talent, between bloodthirsty nights and twisted feelings.

The work will be available individually and in a bundle with Blue Period 13, also containing an exclusive collectible for Tsubasa Yamaguchi fans!

My World, My Pokémon – Satoshi Tajiri

by Hiroyuki Kikuta, Akira Tanaka

Single volume

For the past 25 years, Pokémon have been part of pop culture in every corner of the world, with games, anime and manga that have captivated generations of fans. But how were they born?

This is the story, in manga form, of Pokémon inventor Satoshi Tajiri: from a young insect collector to a programmer who will release hundreds of pocket monsters into the world that we still play with today! A volume full of insights into the people behind the Pokémon phenomenon, the role of Nintendo and other video game legends like Shigeru Miyamoto.

Rise up, humanity! – Osamushi Collection

by Osamu Tezuka

Single volume

In a nation always at war, a dictator and his scientists discover that the harmless Taihei has a peculiarity: from its seminal fluid can be born human beings who are neither male nor female, or the perfect cannon fodder. Fortunately, however, the conflict ends and Taihei can forget about this story… until an unscrupulous impresario decides to use his “offspring” to stage cruel television shows. But will these new humans accept their dire fate?

Osamu Tezuka writes in this volume a ruthless satire of human cruelty and the horrors of war, asking timeless questions about the direction of progress and humanity.

Mako, Rumi & Chii – Osamushi Collection

by Osamu Tezuka

Single volume

The life of the mangaka Tetsuro Ohsamu (who also happens to resemble a certain Osamu Tezuka in appearance) is already very hectic, but it becomes even more so with the birth of his children: the eldest son Makoto and the little ones Rumiko and Chiiko!

In this nice semi-autobigraphic volume, the God of Manga recounts the days of a somewhat particular family that has many points in common with his, allowing us to peek “behind the scenes” of his everyday life.



Digital outputs

The following titles are now available:

Golden Kamui: volume 25 to volume 29 (inclusive) Tokyo Revengers: volume 8 to volume 22 (inclusive) Kasane: volume 10 to volume 12 (inclusive) Remnant: volume 5 and 6

Neun: volume 6