J-POP Manga has revealed all the new works, reprints and manga continuously that we will be able to purchase over the course of October 2023. Among the most anticipated news of this month we find Akane Banashi, a work written by Yuki Suenaga and illustrated by Takamasa Moue, She and her guard dog Of Hatsuharu, And Hirayasumi Of Keigo Shinzo.

The definitive edition of Table tennis will also arrive in October, the two volumes of the manga by Taiyo Matsumoto will be collected in a very precious collector's box.

Let’s discover together all the releases of October 2023 thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

October 2023

Ping Pong Collection Box, Akane Banashi 1, She and Her Guard Dog 1, Hirayasumi 1 and much more!

With the arrival of autumn and the leaves that slowly begin to color our streets, we also welcome the arrival of many new products from J-Pop Manga and BD Editions.

From the gripping new love story of She and her guard dog 1which will be released in conjunction with the anime in this autumn season ready to warm our hearts, upon the arrival of the sensational Table tennis, fresh fresh from its definitive edition, until the return of great classics such as Atom – The beginning 16 And Devillady 4. We continue with the highly anticipated first volume of Akane Banashi, which will lead us to discover the art of Japanese theater ‘rakugo’.

The sweet story of will also continue to send us into jujube soup Ice Guy and Cool Girl 6 and the sequel to the fan-favorite prequel of Tokyo Revengers, with Tokyo Revengers – a letter from Baiji 2. Great return for the sensei Keigo Shinzo, that after the success of ‘Strays‘ returns with a new slice of life in the series Hirayasumi.

For BD Editions they will keep us company in the first gloomy days of October, The Closetthe highly acclaimed Eisner Award psychological thriller James Tynion IV And Gavin Fullertonand the special volume Battle to celebrate thirty years of the famous Italian vampire created by Roberto Big ears And Leomacs.

These are just some of our news for the month, but let’s discover them together in detail!

October 4

October 4th J-POP Manga inaugurates the autumn month with volume 19 of I Am A Herofollowed by volume 18 of the gripping story of Kemono Jihen. Volume 29 of one of the publishing house’s best sellers is also out: Komi can‘t communicate.

Let’s continue with Table tennis Of Taiyo Matsumoto. Coming soon, in its definitive edition in a 2-volume collection box.

THEPing pong is a fast, harsh, even violent sport. You can play as a hobby or for passion and in many different ways; the only immutable rule is that there must be at least two challengers. Two, like the impassive Tsukimoto, known as “Smile”, and the charismatic Hoshino, known as “Peko”, young childhood friends who have always faced each other at the gaming table.

The releases continue with A Cruel God Reigns 5, Devillady 4, Re:zero – The frozen Bond 3 And Transparent 1.

For BD Editions goes out Something in Killing the Children 6 and, again by Eisner Award winner James Tynion IV, the psychological thriller The Closet with drawings by Gavin Fullerton.

Thom is about to move with his family to the opposite side of the United States, dragging with him the heavy baggage of his past. When his son Jamie sees a monster in his bedroom closet, Thom reassures him that the scary creature will stay in his old apartment after the move. But Thom is very wrong about many things and nightmares will continue to haunt little Jamie.

October 11th

It’s time for the release of the first volume of a much discussed story, already presented in the collector’s box set, Dear Sacchan 1followed on tiptoe by Dance Dance Danseur 18.

Let’s continue with The Four Yuzuki Brothers 9the sweetest Ice guy & cool girl 6, Kekegurui 16, Rent a girlfriend 17, Staygold 5 And Hina Change 3.

October 18th

We are halfway through the month, and we can finally find the first volume of Akane Banashi.

The elderly Shinta and his daughter Akane are passionate about Rakugo, a traditional genre of Japanese theater in which a seated actor performs impressive monologues, playing multiple characters. Despite being an excellent storyteller, Shinta was never able to pass the exam to reach the level of shinuchi, the highest for a rakugoka. Determined to surpass her father’s example, Akane will be willing to do anything to establish herself in this world, which is not exactly welcoming to a young girl with dreams of glory.

Let’s continue with Hanako kun – the seven mysteries of Kamome Academywith the 19th volume. Highly anticipated too L‘summer when Hikaru died 3 and the sweet romantic story between a young girl and a member of the yakuza She and her guard dog 1.

When he was only 5 years old, Isaku’s parents died in a tragic car accident. Her little girl has since been raised by her grandfather, the third boss of the Senagaki clan, and protected by the family’s faithful servant and guardian Keiya. Because of her family ties she always is

She was opposed by her classmates but in high school Isaku intends to hide her origins, make friends and find love. Everything seems to be going as planned until Keiya finds himself in the same class as him!

Let’s continue with Mission: Yozakura Family 14 and the second volume of Tokyo Revengers – a letter from Baji

BD Editions instead he gives us, Battle Of Roberto Recchioni And Leomacsa special volume full of unpublished content to celebrate thirty years of the darkest Italian antihero ever.

October 25th

From the author of the acclaimed and intense series Straysthe sensei returns Keigo Shinzo with a new story: Hirayasumi 1.

Hiroto Ikuta, twenty-nine years old, has no steady job, no love life, nor any worries about the future. He is a “freeter”, one of those young people who, after finishing their studies, support themselves by jumping from one short part-time job to another, so as not to lose their sense of freedom. Following the death of an elderly lady, who will leave the young man a house as an inheritance, into which he moves with his

cousin Natsumi, eighteen years old, who intends to study art at university. Day after day, the lives of the two will become increasingly intertwined with those of the people around them, each struggling with their own daily problems and difficulties.

Other releases of the day not to be missed, Days of the Bride 14, Initial D 5, Kingdom 60and the funny stories of Nagatoro and his senpai continue with Don’t torment me Nagatoro! 16 And Radiation House 13. We conclude with a much loved return, Toradora 11.

October 31st

We end the month with a cult: Atom the Beginning 16.

They continue Goblin slayer 14, The rising of the shield hero 22 and the complete box with the two volumes of Tokyo Revengers Full Color Short Stories.

Ken Wakui’s stunning art comes to life in this full-color Tokyo Revengers miniseries, packaged in an elegant boxed set. The first volume, So young, collects six flashback chapters from the main series on the founders of the Tokyo Manji Gang, in a sort of “number zero” which acts as an ideal prequel to the spin-off A letter from Baji. The second volume, Stay gold, contains the extra chapters, unpublished in Italy, that the author created for the booklets of the Japanese DVD and Blu-Ray box sets of the Tokyo Revengers anime.

Finally we find the single volume Twisted Visions – The art of Junji Itosplendid artbook by the master of J-horror with over 130 images, both in black and white and in color, marginal notes with the author’s comments and an exclusive interview with the mangaka.