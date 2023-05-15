J-POP Manga announced all the events planned for the Turin International Book Fairto be held from 18 to 22 May. During the event it will be possible to purchase the first volume of Medalist, the highly anticipated series dedicated to ice skating, winner of renowned awards in Japan. That’s not all, the publishing house will also hold a panel dedicated to the 70th anniversary of Princess Sapphire during which topics such as the evolution of gender identity, one of the main themes of the beloved work of Osamu Tezuka.

Let’s find out together all the events organized by J-POP Manga for the Turin International Book Fair thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

BD & J-POP Manga Editions at the Turin Book Fair

The Milanese publishing house takes part in the eagerly awaited Turin event with many guests, news and meetings

Milan, May 12, 2023. The beginning of the XXV edition of the Turin Book Fair and also this year BD & J-POP Manga Editions participate with many guests, meetings and exclusive news for the fair. The Milanese publishing house will be allotted stand B66-C65 in Pavilion 1 with many authors and news fresh off the press!

It will make its debut at the Turin event for J-POP Manga the awaited first volume of Medalistthe award-winning manga series set in the competitive world of figure skating winner of the Next Manga Award 2022 and the Shogakukan Manga Award 2023

They will also be available in preview on the stand The Ship of Theseus 4, Call Of The Night 8, I Am A Hero – New Edition 14, Don’t Torment Me, Nagatoro! 15 And Zombies 100 – 12.

For BD Editions will be at the fair Alexander Ripaneformer author of Ramon you have Sgarratoto preview the new experimental comic Did you steal this drawing too? on the true story of a “stolen” illustration that became famous online by appearing on t-shirts, social profiles of famous personalities, music albums…

They will also be at the fair Simone DiMeoauthor with Al Ewing from the sci-fi series We only find them when they are dead published in the USA by Boom! Studios and by Mighty Morphin Power Rangers / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Robert D’Agnano (Trapkid), David Minciaroni (Graveyard Kids) And Jade Duino And Julia Pexauthors of The Tennessee Horses.

Readers will also meet the authors of some very recent news: Michael Monteleone And Freddie A lot with dark fantasy fresh off the press The SwampAnd Catherine Bonomelli with the second volume of Under skinthe original queer-tinged urban fantasy series.

Follow the Edizioni BD and J-POP Manga website and social networks to find out the times of the authors’ signing sessions!

Where to find us

Booth B66-C65 – Hall 1

The events of Edizioni BD & J-POP Manga

Thursday 18 May

Frankenstein and Alice Through the Looking Glass

Comics Room, Pav. 1 at 11:00

Mary Shelley, a young author and forerunner of feminism, wrote “Frankenstein” in 1818, an expression of the widespread fear of technological development at the time. A parallelism with today’s technological revolution, social networks and the impact on young people. With Antonella Anichini, Caterina Bonomelli, Silvia Casolari, Laura Marzi, Franco Pezzini and Antonello Raciti.

UFO and Space, the great return!

Comics Room, Pav. 1 at 6.30pm

Between trips to Mars and new lunar missions, space has returned to the center of media interest, as has the number of sightings of unidentified flying objects in our skies, with a surge during and after the pandemic that has produced parliamentary questions in Usa and even the establishment of a ufological commission at the Pentagon. A debate between science, technology and spatial imagery, with a focus on the growing role of women in the sector. With Lucia Appollonio, Silvia Casolari, Laura Marzi, Edoardo Russo and Liliana Ravagnolo.

Friday 19th May

Princess Sapphire turns 70!

Comics Room, Pav. 1 at 7.30pm

Vince Tempera’s magnificent theme song is the backdrop to an iconic story by Sensei Osamu Tezuka, in which a young princess is forced to disguise herself as a boy to inherit the throne. Lex Salica, sexual identity and social behavior, what has changed in 70 years. With Simona Capovilla, Georgia Cocchi Pontalti, Laura Marzi, Felice Pozzo and Vince Tempera.