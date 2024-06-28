J-POP Manga announces releases for the month of July 2024. The novel will arrive in all Italian comic book stores and bookstores My happy marriage is that of Oshi no Ko.

Among the new series we find instead Smoking behind the supermarket with you And Mr Villain’s Day Offwhile many of those still in progress continue, such as DanDaDan, Saint Seiya Next Dimension with volume 14, Insomniacs After School And The Moon and the Steel.

For video game enthusiasts, it is also available again The Legend of Zelda – Link of the past.

Full details on the releases can be found below.

My Happy Marriage – The Romance, Oshi No Ko – The Romance: Spica, the first star of the evening, Smoking behind the supermarket with you, The essence of a muse and much more!

During the month of July J-POP Manga has many surprises in store for romance and slice of life fans!

The novels of two of the most beloved series in the publishing house’s catalogue are coming to Italian editions: My happy marriage – The Novelthe light novel romance by Akumi Agitogi from which the successful manga and anime streaming on Netflix were based, and Oshi No Ko – The Novel: Spica, the first star of the eveningthe novel that reveals previously unseen moments in the life of Ai Hoshino and the first generation of B-Komachi!

To celebrate the release of the first light novel of the saga, the special edition will also be available Oshi no Ko – B-Komachi Collection Box, an incredible collector’s box set for the countless fans of the series by Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari.

And for those looking for light and fun reads, two new series are starting that you don’t want to miss!

Smoking behind the supermarket with you Of Jinushithe sweet romcom series that has become a web phenomenon and winner of the Next Manga Award 2022And Mr Villain’s Day Off Of Yuu Morikawathe slice-of-life comedy about the days of relaxation and love for pandas… of an “evil” supervillain!

It then returns to the shelves Aya Fuminothe author of the dazzling collection of short stories Cursed Adolescencewith the new and introspective three-volume series The essence of a musewhich will be available complete in a collector’s box.

For fans of The Legend of Zelda it is back available The Legend of Zelda – Link of the pastthe manga adaptation of one of the video games that made the history of the gaming world written by Shotaro Ishinomorithe mangaka author of the cult series Cyborg 009.

The initiative continues J-POP Manga 18 with new edition titles Cut Price! The Greatest Hits of the month will be My Dress-Up Darling – Bisque Doll 1while it will arrive in edition Anime Celebration with a special variant cover the first volume of The Quintessential Quintuplets, celebrating the announcement of the new animated adaptation “Honeymoon Arc”.

The third narrative arc of Sword Art Online with the fourth volume of Phantom Bullet and the long-awaited one arrives on the shelves volume 14 Of Saint Seya Next Dimension. Many other beloved continuities will also be available including Dandadan 13, Takahashi from the bicycle shop 3, Wet Sand 2, Skip & Loafers 7 and so on!

July 3

The month begins with many beloved continuities! The adventures of Momo and Mr. Occulto continue in increasingly crazy and unexpected directions among supernatural and alien events with the arrival on the shelves of DanDaDan 13.

Slice of life comedies also continue Insomniacs After School with the volume 11 of the series and Skip & Loafer 7.

They continue Danmachi – Sword Oratory 24, The Four Yuzuki Brothers 13, Kemono Jihen 20, The War Of Greedy Witches 7, Crazy Food Truck 3.

10th of July

The romantic comedy awarded as best webcomic at the 2017 Venice Film Festival will be available in Italian from July 10th. Next Manga Award 2022 and nominated ai Kono Manga Ga Sugoi Awards! And Manga Taisho!

J-POP Manga presents Smoking Behind the Supermarket with you Of Jinushi.

Sasaki, is a middle-aged man who is tired and exhausted from work. His only sources of joy are his beloved cigarettes and the smile of Yamada, the supermarket cashier. One evening, exhausted, he wanders there looking for consolation… but Yamada isn’t there. In the moment of maximum desperation, however, he is invited to smoke in a corner behind the shop by a girl with a rather particular look who seems to know him well…

Even supervillains deserve a few days of relaxation between one world-conquering plan and another, right? The first volume of Mr. Villain’s Day Off Of Yuu Morikawathe hilarious slice-of-life comedy, made famous by the Anime on Crunchyroll, about the days off of work of the feared alien supervillain known as “The General.”

After the boxed set release, they are available as a single volume from this date Summer Ghost 1 And Tokyo Higoro – Day by day 1.

The long-awaited second volume of the Korean series Boy’s Love also hits the shelves. Wet Sand and they continue Call Of The Night 15, Medalist 8, Takahashi from the bicycle shop 3.

July 17

After the collection of short stories Cursed Adolescencethe young talent Aya Fumino returns to amaze readers with a work on unfulfilled expectations and the love of art. The thoughtful miniseries will be in bookstores and comic shops from July 17th The Essence of a Muse in three volumes collected in a collector’s box.

After failing the admission test to the Academy of Fine Arts, twenty-three-year-old Miyu finds herself living a life that doesn’t belong to her. The ordinary office work she does, the clothes she wears, the men she dates: every aspect of her life is trapped in the “safe” path her mother has mapped out for her. With each passing day the young woman becomes more and more unhappy, until, when the tensions at home come to a head, she decides to escape from her cage. Carrying a blank canvas with her to paint, Miyu decides to erase the false image of herself that was imposed on her to find her true self.

The manga adaptation of is also available again The Legend of Zelda – Link of the past signed by the cult author Shotaro Ishinomori. An exceptional single volume, entirely in color, which retraces the history of one of the most beloved chapters of the Zelda saga.

They continue The Moon and the Steel 4, She and her guard dog 6, Rose Garden Saga 4, Shota Oni 2, Under Ninja 11.

July 24th

After the success of the manga and the anime available on Netflix, the light novel of My happy marriagethe novel series that started it all written by Akumi Agitogi with illustrations by Tsukiho Tsukioka.

For readers of all ages it enters the catalogue The Country of Sand and Blue Flakes Of Youko Komoria sweet and evocative tale that intertwines folklore and magical realism.

After moving with her father from Tokyo to the seaside village where her grandmother lives, little Tokiko remembers being saved, at a young age, by a mermaid. Are the local legends about mermaids and sea gods true, or is hers just a childish fantasy?

The third story arc of the cult isekai series concludes Sword Art Online with the arrival on the shelves of Sword Art Online – Phantom Bullet 4Both the single volume and the box containing all four volumes of the final act of the series will be available.

The initiative continues J-POP Manga 18 with the arrival of the titles in edition Cut Price of the month of July! Among the most iconic series in the history of J-POP could not be missing, among the Greatest Hits, My Dress-Up Darling – Bisque Doll 1. In edition Anime Celebration arrives on the shelves instead, with a special variant cover, The Quintessential Quintuplets 1.

They continue Kingdom 64, My Charms Are Wasted 8, Smile Down The Runway 21.

July 31st

Oshi no ko – My Starone of the biggest successes of the moment both in the original manga version and in the anime adaptation, also lands in the world of prose with the arrival on the shelves of the novel Oshi No Ko – The Novel: Spica, the First Star of the Evening. The novel reveals a fundamental episode of the past of the series’ protagonist Ai Hoshino and presents two unpublished stories in the appendix. It will also be available on volume 14 of the regular series Oshi no ko – My Star.

Furthermore, for the most die-hard fans of the Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari series, it will be available on B-Komachi Collection Box, an unmissable collector’s box containing the aforementioned novel and a limited edition of volume 14 with variant dust jacket and oneRuby Hoshino’s exclusive dress-up doll attached.

The manga about the mountain continues Gaku with the seventh volume of the series and arrives on the shelves Saint Seiya Next Dimension 14the new volume of the beloved sequel of the Knights of the Zodiac written by the creator of the saga Masami Kurumada.

After the release of the complete miniseries in a box set, the first volume of the series becomes available as a single volume. The essence of a muse Of Aya Fumino.