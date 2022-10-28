The Lucca Comics & Games 2022 has officially begun, and one of the most awaited moments by the many manga fans is certainly that of the announcements, where the many Italian publishers reveal the new licenses coming in the coming months. To kick off the dances is J-POPwith 16 surprise announcements made during a live broadcast on Twitch.

Milan, 27 October: Just one day from the start of Lucca Comics & Games 2022, J-POP Manga plays ahead and with a surprise live twitch announces sixteen new titles in the catalog: from the great classics of the Osamushi Collection The Crater, Atom Cat by Osamu Tezuka and Devil Lady by Go Nagai as well as from the highly anticipated Mononogatari, #DRCL – Midnight Children, Choujin X and much more.

Mononogatari

by Onigunsou

14 volumes – ONGOING SERIES

A supernatural action story in which a fierce exorcist is forced to live with the spirits he hates so much!

When a spirit enters the world of humans, it can possess an old object and assume a human form, taking the name of tsukumogami. These spirits can be kind or violent, in which case the Saenome clan helps send them back to avoid disaster. Hyouma is a member of the clan, but his exasperated hatred of spirits drives his grandfather to send him to live with Botan, a woman who lives with the tsukumgami as if they were his family! Will Hyouma learn to control his emotions or is he destined to stay angry forever?

Hikaru ga shinda natsu

by Ren Mokumoku

2 volumes – ONGOING SERIES

“I don’t care what you are, because not having you here with me would be much worse.”

Yoshiki and Hikaru have always been friends and have always done everything together, until the day Hikaru is absorbed by a mysterious light. That day everything changes, especially Hikaru.

Yoshiki hopes with all his heart that his friend will not abandon him… but is the guy with whom he spends all his time still the Hikaru he knew?

Hirayasumi

by Keigo Shinzo

4 volumes – ONGOING SERIES

A new, magnificent slice of life from the author of Randagi!

Hiroto Ikuta is a twenty-nine-year-old unemployed man with no girlfriend, job or worries about the future. When Hiroto inherits a house in Tokyo, his cousin Natsumi moves in with him to study art at university and their lives will intertwine with those of all the people who, in their own way, face the problems and difficulties of every day. .

Tokyo Higoro

By Taiyo Matsumoto

2 volumes – ONGOING SERIES

A caress to those who live in the anguish and confusion of life after fifty.

As Japan enters a new era, retired former manga editor Shiosawa finds himself wondering what manga means to him: are they just a job, an art form, or maybe something more?

Table tennis

by Taiyo Matsumoto

Box 2 volumes – COMPLETE SERIES

Ping pong is a harsh, violent, fast sport. You can play as a hobby or for passion, in many different ways; the only rule is that at least two people play. Two, in fact, are the protagonists of this exciting series: the surly Tsukimoto, who plays to “kill time”, and the charismatic Hoshino, who instead “loves ping pong and hates losing”.

What will happen when two such different worlds collide for the High School Trophy?

One of the new works by Sensei Matsumoto, in its definitive edition: two volumes, with collector’s box!

#DRCL – Midnight Children

by Shinichi Sakamoto

2 volumes – ONGOING SERIES

Shinichi Sakamoto reinterprets Bram Stoker’s masterpiece in a story that transcends gender, social class and geographical boundaries and to follow Mina Murray and her colleagues in their battle against a terrifying and supernatural enemy of the East.

Choujin X

by Sui Ishida

4 volumes – ONGOING SERIES

The new, extraordinary work of Sui Ishida, author of Tokyo Ghoul!

Tokio Kurohara is a high schooler who likes to take it easy at school. Outside of school hours, however, he and his childhood friend Azuma Higashi face offenders who bring disorder to their small town. Although Azuma is very strong and has no trouble fighting, he doesn’t want to face the Choujin, supernatural creatures with superhuman powers either. One day, while it seems that a criminal does not want to let them escape, the two inject themselves with a drug that transforms them into Choujin in order not to be defeated and, if Azuma does not suffer any side effects, a beak appears in Tokyo instead! The boy must therefore learn to hide this new secret, but apparently there is someone who intends to create more of a problem for him.

My Charms Are Wasted on Kuroiwa Medaka – Kuroiwa Medaka ni Watashi no Kawaii ga Tsuujinai

by Ran Kuze

6 volumes – ONGOING SERIES

Kuroiwa Medaka is an aspiring monk. Due to the rules of the temple in which he was born and has always lived, he cannot interact with girls and, above all, he has no idea how to deal with them. Mona, the most popular girl in school, is definitely not used to going unnoticed… and she feels the boy’s apparent indifference to her charm as an affront! She thus sets himself the goal of making him fall in love with her, but he doesn’t give up just to respect the rules of her temple. Who will win in this tug of war?

Tasogare Outfocus

by Janome

SINGLE VOLUME

The peaceful coexistence in the school dorm room between Mao and Hisashi is based on three basic rules: 1. Mao will never reveal to anyone that Hisashi is homosexual; 2. Hisashi will never have romantic feelings for Mao; 3. Neither can interfere with the other’s “private moments”.

It seems that in their school and private life everything goes smoothly, until the movie club Mao is a part of decides to cast Hisashi as the protagonist of the new BL film that is shooting for the school festival!

My Blissful Marriage – Watashi no Shiawase na Kekkon

by Akumi Agitogi and Rito Kousaka

4 volumes – ONGOING SERIES

Although part of a lineage of people with supernatural powers, Miyo Samori does not possess any special abilities. As if that weren’t enough, her stepsister first treats her like a maid, then she marries her best friend, who was also her only ally against a family that never loved her.

Left alone, Miyo is promised in marriage to the heir of the Kudo family, a cold and ruthless man … Will this marriage really be the continuation of a life full of suffering, or will it prove to be a salvation?

Ice Guy and the Cool Female Colleague

by Miyuki Tonogaya

6 volumes – ONGOING SERIES

Himuro is descended from the Snow Woman of Japanese folklore, and every time he talks to his sweet colleague Fuyutsuki, whom he is secretly in love with, he loses control of his powers by freezing everything around him! Will he be able to step forward and declare his feelings for her or will he remain crystallized?

An icy romantic comedy that will warm your heart!

Stay Gold

by Hideyoshico

6 volumes – ONGOING SERIES

Three months after being abandoned by their mother, Hayato and little sister Kikka live in the home of their adoptive uncles Yuji and Ko. Their everyday life would pass without problems, were it not that Hayato is secretly in love with Yuji … When the boy is no longer able to hide his feelings and confesses to his uncle, the family’s life ends in chaos.

Ashita Niji ga Denakutemo

by Noriko Kihara

SINGLE VOLUME

Whip is a drag queen in a gay bar, and in her free time she relaxes by talking on the phone with strangers she knows on an app that can connect two people randomly. One night, after spending his shift consoling men who have been unfortunate enough to fall in love with their straight colleagues, the stranger on the other end of the phone recognizes Whip’s voice … and Whip recognizes his: he’s the employee sleepless with whom he had talked in the past. The two discover they have a beautiful affinity, and Whip ends up getting used to their phone calls, until one day the mysterious man shows up at the bar and things get complicated …

Devil Lady

by Go Nagai

9 volumes – COMPLETE SERIES

A new title for the Go Nagai Collection!

Jun Fudo is a high school teacher who accompanies her pupils on a field trip, but, during the trip, a group of martial arts experts target the girls. The men are actually demons who want to enter the cabin where the class is located to rape the girls and one of them gets the better of Jun: this is how the woman turns into Devil Lady, a very powerful demon who kills all enemies. and defends the girls from danger!

But who are these demons? And what will her transformation mean for Jun and the rest of the world?

The Crater – Osamushi Collection

by Osamu Tezuka

2 volumes

A boy against a hostile and ruthless universe: the young Ryuchi, each time in a different and surprising incarnation, is the protagonist of this semi-anthological series that mixes supernatural and horror and reveals once again the extraordinary creative vein of the God of Manga.

Atom Cat – Osamushi Collection

by Osamu Tezuka

single volume

The aliens have modified a terrestrial creature to give it seven extraordinary powers… And that creature is a cat, the mighty Atom Cat! To protect the planet (and his master Tsugio, a child who is afraid even of his shadow), this fantastic feline will explore the universe! Osamu Tezuka reinterprets the myth of his Astroboy with an unprecedented protagonist for this incredible adventure.