J-POP Manga presents Polaris will never be gone by Eke Shimamizu

From March 13th the new miniseries set in the world of lights and shadows of idols arrives on shelves in a collector's box

“How come they forgot about Sora? It's truly absurd that her dreams and feelings disappear forever…”

The success of an idol can be as overwhelming as it is ephemeral and in the frenetic and hyper-connected era of social media it is easy to go from thousands of followers to oblivion. Yet a die-hard fan can be willing to do anything to not let the celebrity of her favorite artist fade… For readers of Oshi no Ko – My Star, a new manga set in the world of lights and shadows of idols is coming!

The miniseries Polaris will never be gone by Eke Shimamizu will be in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores for J-POP Manga starting from March 13th.

Singer Sora Tajima, leader of the idol group Polaris, sadly lost her life prematurely at the height of her popularity. Two years after her death, her fans have already, little by little, forgotten their former myth. The one who can't get her out of her mind, however, is Mizuumi Tachibana, a high school student for whom Sora was literally a goddess come to earth. In a world where “likes” are everything about her, Mizuumi is willing to do anything to bring her attention back to the idol of her heart, even pretending to be her! What outcome will this identity theft have?

The complete miniseries created by Eke Shimamizu consists of three volumes which will be available starting from March 13th in an exclusive collector's box set.