Don’t call it a bike, it might offend you to death. The one in front of you It’s not just a simple bicycle like all the others (even if it is now difficult to come across the models of the past). To create this jewel they came together two monsters: on one side Aston Martin and on the other J.Laverack, a British company leader in the production of titanium bicycles. The result is the J.Laverack Aston Martin .1R.

3D printing

Built with parametric, 3D printed titanium joints and sculpted carbon fiber tubing, the J.Laverack Aston Martin .1R features a chassis that sets new standards of elegance and beauty on two wheels. The soft joints of the joints and tubes are truly innovative and the herringbone pattern of the carbon fiber remains extremely clean, despite the complexity of the production. “Collaboration with the Aston Martin team has brought new ideas and innovations to life, the application of which has created a bicycle more advanced than anything currently available on the market”explains Oliver Laverack, co-founder of J.Laverack Bicycles. “By working with Aston Martin we have not only taken our titanium bicycles to new heights, but we have also developed a truly innovation within the cycling industry, creating a bicycle with unrivaled levels of craftsmanship and performance engineering. Each component has been designed to be part of the whole and to marry perfectly with adjacent elements, achieving an unsurpassed degree of integration, which lays the foundations of the innovative boltless design of the J.Laverack Aston Martin .1R.”

Hypercar design

The dream bike is characterized by clean and impeccable lines where in normal bicycles one expects to find fixings, such as on the handlebar stem or seat post. The brake calipers integrated four-piston engines were designed from scratch and required the development of bespoke tooling, resulting in not having a single exposed cable on the entire vehicle. Developed in collaboration with the most innovative designers in the world of high-end automotive, the .1R not only draws on the design mastery of Aston Martin’s supercar and hypercar development programmes, but also benefits from the highest level of road bike engineering. “The J.Laverack Aston Martin .1R is essentially a titanium hypercar on two wheels”says Marek Reichman, Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer of Aston Martin. “The simple, clever genius lies in how we’ve fused the bike’s engineering advances with the purity of performance design to deliver an exhilarating riding experience. The result is a distinctive shape, born from tradition and technology and handcrafted using only the most advanced materials, befitting the heritage and forward thinking of our two iconic British companies.”.

Customization

But that is not all. Each buyer will be invited to the Aston Martin headquarters in Gaydon where together with J.Laverack they will be able to customize your bike in a unique way and with the same color palettes and finishes as Aston Martin cars. The bicycle will also come with its own custody, in aluminum or carbon, which will act both as a travel solution and as a display case in which to display it. Each travel case will also include a pump matched to the bicycle, with handles covered in Alcantara or leather, which will be placed inside the appropriate protective container.

Gearbox and wheels

For what concern exchange, you can choose between the three 12-speed groupsets used by UCI World Tour professionals: the J.Laverack Aston Martin .1R will be built accordingly. Options are Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 shifting, Campagnolo Super Record Wireless or SRAM RED eTap AXS. The custom gears are machined from aluminum and dimensions can be specified by each owner. Even the AERA Components Æ|55 wheels they are exclusive to the .1R, with 55mm deep tubeless carbon rims and 22mm internal width. They feature 28 Sapim CX-Ray spokes that replicate black patterns on the wheels, as well as hubs that were designed specifically for the .1R and are machined from high-strength aerospace aluminum before being finished in a custom patent black color. Continental has also created a special 30mm wide version in stealth black of its GP5000S TR tyres, which are the optimal width for the specially made carbon rims and offer a perfect blend of speed and comfort.

The debut

The C13 saddle from British company Brooks was ultimately commissioned specifically for the .1R and can be finished with leather or Alcantara. The J.Laverack Aston Martin .1R will make its public debut at Rouleur Live in London from Thursday 2 November to Saturday 4 November.