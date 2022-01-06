The author of the series of books about the wizard Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, was accused of looking like Jews in the goblin bankers in her books. writes NBC News.

Critics have noted that the goblin bankers at Gringotts are like Jews. According to experts, they resemble typical anti-Semitic cartoons that have appeared since the Middle Ages. The authors of the article added that similar images were published in the weekly Der Stürmer, which was published during the Second World War in Germany. They recalled that in this edition there were often notes and images that offend Jews and arouse hatred towards them.

In 2014, J.K. Rowling confirmed the presence of Jews at Hogwarts.

Rowling was previously criticized for liking a post about transgender people. A tweet that Rowling liked referred to transgender people as “men in dresses.” It was published by one of the British women activists fighting for gender equality.