Washington (AFP)

J.D. Vance, Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick, said Kamala Harris’ entry into the White House race after Joe Biden dropped out was a “stunning blow,” according to a recording obtained by The Washington Post.

“We all felt like it was a bit of a surprise,” J.D. Vance told donors he met with days ago, according to the newspaper. The comments contradict his campaign’s public messaging but reveal confusion in a race that has been set up as a showdown between Trump and Biden.

The Vance-Trump campaign insisted that the Democratic vice president’s entry into the race would not upend its strategy, and that Harris bears responsibility for her boss Biden’s policies.

“Harris doesn’t have the same personal and political baggage as Joe Biden, because whatever we can tell, she’s much younger,” Vance said. “She clearly doesn’t have the same difficulties.” Harris emerged as the Democratic nominee after Biden, 81, decided to withdraw from the presidential race, fearing the problems his age could pose.

That left Democrats little time to coordinate their campaigns for the Nov. 5 election. But her entry has also sparked enthusiasm among a large swath of voters tired of the repetitive Biden-Trump sparring, and highlights the fact that Trump, 78, who is also prone to gaffes in his staccato and confusing speeches, is the oldest U.S. presidential candidate ever.