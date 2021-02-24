J Balvin, who a few days ago launched the song “Location” with Karol G, would have one more reason to celebrate, since last Tuesday, February 23, he made sure that will be dad for the first time with her partner, the Argentine model Valentina ferrer. This information was pointed out by a reporter from the Mexican television program The fat and the skinny.

“In the midst of so much negative news, one arrives that makes us very happy and has to do with J Balvin. He did not want people to find out about this news, but hey, I think his audience deserves it and they will be as happy as he, his girlfriend and us too. Happy because he’s going to be a dad, ”explained Tanya Charry.

The press woman also commented that Valentina ferrer would have five months of gestation. “Despite all the difficulties that the singer had to go through during the pandemic, it seems that they did the task firmly and the result is that soon a ‘Balvincito’ or a ‘Valentinita’ will arrive,” he said about the future first baby of J Balvin , leader of the nominations in Premios Lo Nuestro 2021.

The cameras of El gordo y la flaca managed to capture the couple heading to a restaurant in Los Angeles, California; however, they did not obtain statements from it.

Recall that J Balvin, who had already expressed his desire to become a father, denied in December 2020 that his girlfriend is pregnant, as has been speculated since November. The urban artist’s statements were given to a Colombian program.

J Balvin, latest news:

