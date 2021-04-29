José Álvaro Osorio Balvin, better known as J Balvin, will premiere the documentary about his life called The boy from Medellín. The singer of the urban genre shared two videos on his social networks where he gave details of his story and said that it will be broadcast through Amazon Prime from next Friday, May 7.

In one of the publications he showed his adolescence. “I grew up in Medellin, in a house of middle class, with one foot in two worlds: my rich friends saw me as poor and my poor friends saw me as rich. My father taught me to work hard and my mother raised me to be a dreamer, ”he said.

He also explained that the path to success was not easy. “When I was 17 years old, my father lost his job and my family had financial problems. I wanted to take care of them and the only talent I had was music. I dreamed of becoming a star, but I knew that I had to work hard to achieve it, “he said.

The singer narrated that he did various jobs during the day and went out to sing at night. He also expressed that he went to the United States in the company of his girlfriend.

“My first love, ‘Mona’ and I moved to Miami to follow my dream, but the reality of life as an immigrant in Miami was hard, it really lasts. He lived a double life: he painted houses during the day to get by and then at night, pretended to be a star riding in limousines that weren’t mine and dressing to play little shows, “he said.

Finally, in the second video he showed off in a huge concert and stated that at the age of 15 he dreamed of being on stage. Regarding the documentary, he mentioned: “People know the glory, but not the story”.