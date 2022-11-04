The Colombian Reggaeton J Balvin He was awarded this Thursday for his defense of mental health at the UN headquarters in New York, where he encouraged talking about emotions and relying on creativity to overcome fears.

(Also: Woman gave birth in a taxi and was charged 500 thousand pesos for cleaning the car)

The singer, who is co-founder and creator of a bilingual mental health application for cell phones called OYE, was awarded at the “Latino Impact Summit” forum for use your voice to contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

(You can read: Queen consort and other terms of the British monarchy that you may not know)

Dressed in a suit and tie, and sporting the Batman symbol in his platinum blonde hair, Balvin considered the award an acknowledgment of his “purpose of helping people feel better,” and he dedicated it to his native Medellin, Latin America and to reggaeton.

In his documentary “The boy from Medellín” (Prime Video), the artist speaks openly about his anxiety and depressionsomething he did this Thursday also remembering that the creativity of his profession has helped him “channel complex emotions”.

(Keep reading: The mind of the gifted killer who alerted the United States with package bombs)

Balvin advocated normalizing the issue and seeking what he calls “creative well-being”, which begins by “learning to name our feelings” and expressing them, and then goes through “listening to the wisdom” of emotions, which are neither “bad nor good “.

Lastly, he said that it is important to integrate into daily practice “meditation, dance, reflection, perreo, obviously!, or whatever helps us find our center”to release anxieties and transform fears into creative energy.

The singer was awarded along with Mara Romeo Kahlo, great-niece and heiress of Frida Kahlo and creator of the Frida Kahlo Family Foundation, which was recognized for its promotion of Mexican culture, art and gender equality.

(Also: They kill three Colombians who would dedicate themselves to ‘drop by drop’ in Peru)

The “Latino Impact Summit” is organized by the Latino Impact Alliance, an initiative to promote collaborations in favor of growth and sustainable development in the Americas created by the PVBLIC Foundation and the Ismael Cala Foundation.

The forum, which continues this Friday on its face-to-face return, brings together some 150 executives, social entrepreneurs and officials from different Latin American countries to address issues such as innovation, sustainable development or the advancement of democracy.

EFE