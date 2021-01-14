J Balvin is considered one of the most successful Colombian artists of the urban genre, however, his colleague and compatriot Karol G It is not far behind and is on your heels in terms of awards and recognition. Both singers have known each other from a very young age, when they dreamed of achieving the fame and popularity that they now enjoy.

The creator of Colors surprised his friend with a publication on his official Instagram account, where he published a photograph posing next to her. “We start from the bottom, we are here,” wrote J Balvin in the caption.

In this way, the reggaeton player remembered the beginnings of his career in music and his great friendship with Karol G and his family. The winner of the MTV EMA’s 2020 awards did not hesitate to share the emotional post on her social network and specified that the snapshot was taken in 2007, when she was 15 years old and he was 21.

J Balvin shared a photograph of the memory next to his friend Karol G. Photo: capture J Balvin Instagram

The reactions of the reggaeton fans did not wait and they filled the comments section with flattering messages for both Latin stars and even requested a collaboration song. “The real ones”, “Tough and special people”, “Great!”, “J Balvin and Karol G, you need a song together”, “Wanting is power!”, “Tremendous photo!”, Were some messages .

