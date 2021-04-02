José Álvaro Osorio Balvin, known in the artistic world as J Balvin, surprised his followers by showing the new style of his hair, which now sports braids and a scarf.

On the occasion of promoting his new song “Your poison”, which came out on March 18, the Colombian shared a series of photographs on his Instagram profile, where he showed his newly released image. In addition, his faithful canine pet Enzo also participated in the photo session.

The fans of the creator of “Colors” were delighted with the publication and did not take long to react to the post that in a few hours managed to accumulate almost 1.5 million ‘likes’.

“Hard that flow! Nice Enzo ”,“ We ​​broke up! Although what matters most is that you look happy “,” The great Enzo! “,” The braids are back! What emotion! “I love that hair!”, “The dynamic duo!”, “Enzo always contributing to the style”, “Beautiful!”, “Beautiful José!”, Were some messages for the urban artist and your pet.

J Balvin did a photo session to show his new image, accompanied by his pet Enzo. Photo: J Balvin Instagram

“Because I am your poison”, was the brief legend that J Balvin placed in his publication as an invitation to listen to the melody. The man from Medellin became the Latin man with the most songs that occupied number one on the Billboard billboard, after reaching the top of the charts again with the aforementioned song.

