J Balvin is in Medellín and his followers did not miss the opportunity to record the singer’s visit in a video.

Through social media, his fans shared photos and clips of the Colombian in the Castilla neighborhood, a humble place in Antioquia, where he grew up and took his first steps in music.

In the images you can see the interpreter with a late-model yellow Ferrari and, according to the inhabitants of the place, the reggaeton would be recording a new music video, in which the setting would be the streets of Medellín.

The residents of said neighborhood recorded clips of the singer’s arrival with the Ferrari and congratulations were heard to the artist: “He deserves it, he makes Colombia look very good”, said the man who recorded a moment.

Furthermore, in an excerpt from the recording, the urban performer appears with a group of dancers at his side and the yellow Ferrari behind, while he performs part of a song in front of the camera.

An official profile of J Balvin fans in Brazil replicated a video that confirms the recordings that the most nominated artist in the Latin Grammy 2020 and in the 2021 Lo Nuestro Awards.

J Balvin’s fan post. Photo: Twitter capture

