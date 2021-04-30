J Balvin has surprised the Peruvian public and especially the followers of Pharaoh Love Shady when referring in a positive way about the Arequipa singer.

The urban music singer was broadcasting live through his TikTok account to share news related to his career and to answer questions from his fans.

His followers expressed various doubts, especially about his collaborations with BTS, Bad Bunny, Anuel, Justin Bieber, among other international singers.

One of the fans, meanwhile, asked him about his opinion about the Peruvian rapper. “What do I think of Pharaoh Love Shady? It seems to me that he is a person who represents his country, in his own way and his style, each one with the way of doing things, “he replied. Balvin.

The statements of the international artist did not take long to reach the ears of the aforementioned singer, which is why Pharaoh posted on his Instagram account the video where J Balvin talk about him.

“My cause J Balvin talks about me and knows that I Pharaoh Love Shady represent Peru and I have a lot of talent in music,” the rapper posted.

Before the post, his followers began to speculate a possible collaboration between the two Latin American singers.

Pharaoh could not with his emotion, so he added in his comments how proud he feels to be mentioned by an artist as J Balvin. “I’m really happy that this living reggaeton legend talks about me as a versatile artist that I am. This shows that I am doing my job well as an artist, “wrote the rapper.

