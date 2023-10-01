Last Sunday, September 30, the long-awaited confrontation took place in the ring of Saúl ‘El Canelo’ Álvarez against Jermell Charlo and the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas was not only filled with fans of both, but also with celebrities who came to support them.

The one who stood out with unmatched support was ‘El Canelo’ having as special guests Danna Paola and Santa Fe Klan to conquer with musical acts that immediately became a trend on social networks, but not only that, also famous people who supported him under the ring.

Among the most popular names of the night among the spectator public There were Jaime Camil, J Balvin, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, to name a few, and also prominent figures from the world of sports such as Mark Davis, Terrence Crawdord and Jamie Foxx.

J Balvin, Martin Garrix, Danna Paola: The celebrities who went to support El Canelo Álvarez in his fight

In addition to the fight, other of the most acclaimed moments of the night were Saúl’s entrance to the ring in the company of the Santa Fe Klan performing the song ‘For me Mexico‘, being one of the public’s favorites.

And also Danna Paola singing the national anthem live, making those present shudder with her magnificent performance, as well as those who watched the fight through its live broadcast on television and streaming platforms.

The undisputed winner of the night was Saúl ‘El Canelo’ Álvarez and his fans did not hesitate to celebrate his victory to the fullest, making it a trend on social networks and getting everyone talking about the topic.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp