J Balvin He is one of the most outstanding artists of recent times within the urban genre, and one of the personalities with the greatest skill, although this time he starred in a spectacular fall.

The interpreter of ‘My people‘ shared a video through the TikTok platform where he appears in front of the camera and behind him his motorcycle lying on the ground, which he recorded after having suffered a hard fall.

Initially, J Balvin appears in dirty clothes surrounded by several people, and then shows the wounds which was done on the side of the hip from falling off the motorcycle.

However, this was not what captured the attention of his fans, but the message he left next to the video, “’Borrarse’, which means to fall very hard. And that happened to me recording a surprise that I have for you.

In another fragment of the video, he appears with a bare torso, where he is undergoing a treatment, something that makes him writhe in pain and shout a couple of times and insult, while some of those present mock and comment on how the accident happened.

Although there is no record of the accident, it can be seen that the injury is not serious, since he only has a couple of scratches on the buttock.

