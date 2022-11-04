United Nations. Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin was awarded this Thursday for his defense of mental health at the UN headquarters in New York, where he encouraged talking about emotions and relying on creativity to overcome fears.

The singer, who is co-founder and creator of a bilingual mobile mental health app called OYE, He was awarded at the “Latino Impact Summit” forum for using his voice to contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Dressed in a suit and tie, and sporting the Batman symbol in his platinum blonde hair, Balvin considered the award a recognition of his “purpose to help you feel better” to the people, and dedicated it to his Medellin hometown, Latin America and reggaeton.

In his documentary “The boy from Medellín” (Prime Video), the artist speaks openly about his anxiety and depression, something he did this Thursday, also remembering that the creativity of his profession has helped him “channel complex emotions.”

J Balvin advocated normalizing the issue and seeking what he calls “creative well-being”, which begins by “learning to name our feelings” and expressing them, and then goes through “listening to the wisdom” of emotions, which are not “bad or good”.

Finally, he said that it is important to integrate in daily practice “meditation, dance, reflection, perreo, obviously!, or what helps us find our center”, to release anxieties and transform fears into creative energy.

The singer was awarded along with Mara Romeo Kahlo, great-niece and heiress of Frida Kahlo and creator of the Frida Kahlo Family Foundation, which was recognized for its promotion of Mexican culture, art and gender equality.

The “Latino Impact Summit” is organized by the Latino Impact Alliance, an initiative to promote collaborations in favor of growth and sustainable development in the Americas created by the PVBLIC Foundation and the Ismael Cala Foundation.

We recommend you read:

The forum, which continues this Friday on its face-to-face return, brings together some 150 executives, social entrepreneurs and officials from different Latin American countries to address issues such as innovation, sustainable development or the advancement of democracy.