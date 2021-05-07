J Balbin shared this Friday May 7th, on his birthday, the fourth single from his next album. In this single, which is titled this special date, the Colombian tells the story of his musical career.

The interpreter also premieres the documentary J Balbin: the boy from Medellín, where he shows personal aspects of his life. The film is directed by Matthew Heineman, nominated for an Oscar 2016 in the category of best documentary for Cartel land.

“May 7” is one of the most personal songs of Latin reggaeton. This song comes after the hits that were “Another night without you“, With Khalid,”Your poison” Y “Ma G, ”Which according to Billboard marks the return of the performer to his rap roots.

About J Balbin

J Balvin He is one of the most listened to multiplatinum artists today. His songs have more than 48 billion views on YouTube and more than 55 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

In this way, he becomes one of the most popular Latin artists on the platform and the sixth in the world, as well as being the first Latin artist to reach one billion views on Apple Music.

Its influence and reach have transcended cultural boundaries. Balvin was named by Time magazine as one of the 100 Most Influential People of 2020. He recently created his own combo on the McDonald’s menu.

