The Colombian singer J Balvin premiered his new song “Tu veneno”, without knowing that this production would make him the urban artist with the most number 1s on the list of Billboard.

Through social networks, the reggaeton interpreter expressed his emotion at the news with a message dedicated to his fans. “This I celebrate for the culture, I do not speak much, but the facts speak for us,” he wrote.

As reported by the organization, “Your poison” from J Balvin managed to debut a full week on the charts Latin Airplay and Latin Rhythm in the United States, where it ranked first.

The Colombian’s new song deals with forbidden and difficult love affairs due to the presence of a third person in the relationship.

The song will be part of their second album and was produced by Sky Rompiendo and Taiko, who have accompanied J Balvin for many years. While the video clip was directed by Jose Sagaro and produced by Filmheads.

Among the other achievements that J Balvin has achieved in his musical career, stand out his more than 48 billion reproductions and more than 55 million monthly listeners in Spotify. The 35-year-old singer is the most listened to Latin artist on the popular platform and the sixth in the world.

