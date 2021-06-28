New project! J Balvin does not stop surprising his followers. This time, he announced his new single that has caused great anticipation.

The singer left more than one speechless when he published the cover of his next single on social networks, where the famous tiktoker appears Khaby lame as the protagonist.

As the urban music singer, the electronic music producer, had announced months ago Skrillex it was part of the song work.

Also, Balvin shared the cover of the song and a video where Khaby reacted to the design of the cover. The new song is titled “In da Getto “, and will be released soon.

“It is an honor for me to be your cover” wrote the famous tiktoker, who has more than 20 million followers on Instagram.

Publication of J Balvin Photo: Instagram capture

J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer become parents

J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer have just become parents for the first time. The Colombian artist and the model announced the arrival of their son with a short message through social networks.

“Dear Rio,” wrote the representative of the urban genre on the afternoon of the last Sunday, June 27, confirming the arrival of his first-born and the name of the little one.

The arrival of her baby was just days after the Argentine model shared an emotional post on Instagram, in which she compared her figure in the first month of pregnancy with an image of her belly at nine months.

J Balvin, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.