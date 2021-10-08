The mexican singer Alex Lora spoke about the controversy that J Balvin and Residente starred in a few days ago, after the Colombian singer called for a boycott of the Grammys, due to the low value that his musical genre has had in the nominations of this award. After that, the rocker downplayed the positions of both artists, as he assured that the musical merit is not granted by an association recognition, but by the public.

“Really the main award for someone who sings, who plays music, is that the (people) when you are singing, sing with you, if you can make the people sing when you are singing, why do you want any other award,” he said.

Alex Lora.

Resident rejects J Balvin’s boycott of the 2021 Grammy Awards

The artist René Pérez, known as Residente, responded to J Balvin’s request for a boycott of the Grammys, who assured that the organization does not value artists of the urban genre, but uses them to generate more visibility for the ceremony.

“I’m lost, José. If the Grammys don’t value us then why do I have 31 Grammys, am I not urban, I don’t rap or what genre are we talking about? (…) You have to understand, José, it’s like a hot dog cart gets upset because you can’t earn a Michelin star. Your music is as if it were a hot dog cart that many people might like, but when those people want to eat well they go to a restaurant and that restaurant is the one that earns Michelin stars, ”said the Puerto Rican.

Gian Marco ignites the controversy between J Balvin and Residente

Gian Marco also joined the dispute between the singers. The interpreter of “I would lie to you” commented on the video that Residente published on Instagram responding to J Balvin.

“Boom”, put the Peruvian artist. Other celebrities also commented on the controversial material where the Calle 13 leader attacks his colleague.