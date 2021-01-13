The Univisión chain has revealed that J Balvin, Maluma and Camilo They are the artists with the most nominations at the 2021 Lo Nuestro Awards, whose ceremony will be held live on February 18 in Miami and will be preceded by their traditional ‘magenta carpet’.

J Balvin has been nominated in 14 categories thanks to his album Colores and his popular collaborations. The reggaeton player could win the distinction of artist, album and song of the year. The latter includes pieces like “Morado” and “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)”.

The second place is Maluma with 12 nominations, mainly for its production Papi Juancho. His most nominated song is “Hawaii”, as well as his remix with singer The Weeknd.

Camilo is not far behind with 10 nominations for his album For the first time. “Favorite”, one of his songs, could be recognized as the song of the year. Also, “Tattoo”, which is performed together with Rauw Alejandro, is close to achieving glory as the remix of the year.

The fourth artist with the most nominations in Premios Lo Nuestro is Ozuna. The Puerto Rican also seeks to win in the artist of the year and song of the year categories for “Fantasía”. In addition, his songs “Caramelo” and “La cama” could receive the distinction of remix of the year.

On this occasion, Bad Bunny is not the artist with the most nominations for the Lo Nuestro Awards, despite having released three successful albums in 2020 and being the most listened to singer for several weeks in the world.

However, the ‘Bad Rabbit’ has received seven nominations, in the same way that Anuel AA, Karol G, Natti Natasha, Sebastián Yatra and Sech.

